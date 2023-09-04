Offshore Europe 50: Innovation is in the north-east’s DNA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / Offshore Europe

Offshore Europe 50: Innovation is in the north-east’s DNA

By Myrtle Dawes, CEO, Net Zero Technology Centre
04/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Kami Thomson/ DCTProf John Mallard, born and educated in Aberdeen, worked with his team to create the first whole-body MRI scanner. He was awarded OBE in 2009
Prof John Mallard, born and educated in Aberdeen, worked with his team to create the first whole-body MRI scanner. He was awarded OBE in 2009

For the last fifty years, the North Sea energy industry has been synonymous with endeavour, innovation, and achievement.

As the Offshore Europe conference launches in Aberdeen this week, the opportunity lies in how to use those qualities to deliver an exciting and prosperous future for the north-east and Scotland’s energy industry.

The north-east’s record is a strong one. Ever since the emergence of the Forties Field in 1970, the industry has been at the cutting edge of technology and development. Many countries across Europe benefited from this new era, but perhaps none more so than Scotland and, particularly, the city of Aberdeen. As the enormous potential of the North Sea became apparent, the Granite City firmly established itself as Europe’s energy capital and one of the centres for energy excellence around the world.

© ANL/Shutterstock
Dame Maria Matilda Gordon (born in 1864) has been called the most productive female field geologist of her era.

It’s important to note, innovation and engineering is something that Aberdeen did well before oil and gas. The pioneering medical physicist John Mallard, born and educated in Aberdeen, along with his team developed the first whole-body MRI scanner which Aberdeen clinicians were then able to use to carry out the world’s first body scan of a patient from Fraserburgh in the 1970’s. The UK’s first iron lung was designed in 1933 by Robert Henderson, an Aberdeen doctor. As a region, we also bred renowned individuals including Dame Maria Matilda Gordon (born in 1864) who has been called the most productive female field geologist of her era.

The story of the North Sea is, of course, one focused on natural resources, but it is also a story that has been driven by people. No family in the north east of Scotland was left untouched by the energy revolution in the North Sea. Much of this was positive, with the emergence of high-skill, high-wage jobs supporting substantial regional growth and wider economic opportunities far beyond the energy sector itself. But some of it was also tragic, with accidents such as the Piper Alpha Disaster, highlighting the risks and dangers always facing these industrial pioneers.

© Supplied by AJL
Construction of a Forties oilfield jacket in the Cromarty Firth.

The challenge facing the industry is different from that of 1970’s, even if the virtues it required then – endeavour, innovation, and achievement – absolutely remain. Climate change, the most significant threat facing our planet, has forced the industry to change and refocus. Whilst there is still a role for oil and gas in the near term, the emphasis is now on how we can seize the new dawn offered by renewables and the green revolution.

This week’s Offshore Europe conference will be particularly useful in bringing together energy, net zero and supply-chain partners, as well as academic experts to help turn the vision of a net zero future into reality, and quickly.

© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Th
NZTC CEO Myrtle Dawes.

The Net Zero Technology Centre is embracing the conference’s focus on how we ensure a secure, uninterrupted, and affordable energy supply and look forward to seeing the many solutions that will help enable and accelerate the energy transition. Our sweet spot is developing and deploying innovative technology and we’ll be showing the impact we’ve made on optimisation, decarbonisation, and evolving the energy systems of the future, through the 20-plus technologies we’re showcasing, 13 tech talks, and seven on-stand panel sessions.

If, as an industry, we meet the challenge of climate change today in the same spirit as we met the discovery of the Forties Field in 1970, we will not only secure the future of north-east energy industry for the next fifty years but ensure Aberdeen and Scotland remain at the heart of Europe’s energy industry for way beyond that.

