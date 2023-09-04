TotalEnergies’ Payer talks skills, safety and diversification in North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events / Offshore Europe

TotalEnergies’ Payer talks skills, safety and diversification in North Sea

UK managing director Nicolas Payer on TotalEnergies' multi-energy plan for the region, and having 'no regrets' on sharing footage of the Storm Otto safety incident on Elgin-Franklin.
By Allister Thomas
04/09/2023, 7:05 am Updated: 04/09/2023, 7:08 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesTotalEnergies North Sea
TotalEnergies UK managing director Nicolas Payer.

“Having spent 30 years working across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, the UK stands out for its long history and resulting skills, experience and competence of the people in it,” says TotalEnergies’ Nicolas Payer.

Appointed the new North Sea managing director this year, taking over from Jean-Luc Guiziou, he praises what he’s seen in the operating community and supply chain.

“Naturally, I see a strong attention to safety, and that too is linked to the basin’s history and experience.”

Even with that attention to safety, incidents can and do occur.

Mr Payer, unveiled in January, was quickly confronted with that.

The following month, Storm Otto hit the region; leading to a serious incident when the powerful winds ripped off a helicopter’s blades on the Elgin-Franklin installation while workers were still on the helideck.

READ MORE: TotalEnergies cuts 2023 North Sea spending 25% due to windfall tax (exclusive)  

No one was injured, and an Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) probe is ongoing.

But the incident had been captured on film, and the team had a decision to make on whether to release it.

In March, speaking about the incident at an industry safety conference, TotalEnergies’ HSE manager confirmed it was Mr Payer’s decision to release it in the interest of transparency.

‘Getting people home safely, every time, is our priority’

© Supplied by System
“Because we shared it, it might save someone’s life,” highlights Nicolas Payer on footage the energy major released of a Storm Otto helicopter incident this year.

Mr Payer said being open about these incidents could save lives in future.

“Transparency and openness are critical when it comes to safety. How can we be safer if we don’t share the issues,  learn from one another? There is undoubtedly an element of fear – fear of being judged, fear of being reprimanded, fear of being seen to be unsafe or in a negative light.

“Of course, no one wants any of these things to happen, but we need to overcome those fears to help us avoid the worst-case scenarios – hurting people, people dying. I have no regrets about sharing the footage of the helicopter incident on Elgin, I think we did the right thing.

“Apart from anything, many more people now know what the risks are and may now be prepared for a similar scenario. Because we shared it, it might save someone’s life. We’ll never know, but I am okay with that. Getting people home safely, every time, is our priority.”

Offshore Europe 50 and TotalEnergies in the North Sea

TotalEnergies North Sea © Supplied by TotalEnergies
The TotalEnergies-operated Elgin-Franklin installation.

The skills, experience and competence in the North Sea which TotalEnergies refers to comes from its maturity; Offshore Europe, the premier showcase of the sector, celebrates 50 years this week.

That plays over to its oil and gas fields, where decommissioning is taking place, though Mr Payer highlights there remains “lots of potential for near-field tie-backs to existing hubs”.

It’s also reflected in its leading pace for elements of the energy transition, with work on offshore wind and the North Sea Transition Deal, signed with government in 2021, to reduce emissions from the sector.

“The UK is well positioned to influence and lead the rest of the world through the energy transition.

“The North Sea Transition Deal paved the way for the energy transition in the UK; we see a clear roadmap to reduce emissions in the fossil fuel-based energy system and accelerate the renewables system, which is aligned to TotalEnergies’ ambition. The UK is an important country where we can put in motion our multi-energy strategy.”

Firms like TotalEnergies are also building up sizeable portfolios in offshore wind and other renewables and low-carbon technologies (more on that online tomorrow), with the sector.

‘The UK is an important country where we can put in motion our multi-energy strategy’

It’s exploration and production business is well known, but with a 5GW offshore wind pipeline, 500 MW of secured solar projects, and involvement in the Northern Endurance partnership for carbon capture and storage (CCS), it’s an evolving picture.

“We’re also the UK’s largest B2B supplier of gas and third largest supplier of electricity (both by volume), powering 290,000 business sites across the country. We’re the only major energy company still manufacturing lubricants in the UK, which we do at our Ferrybridge plant; and we’re producing and distributing lubricants, bitumen fuels and biofuels across sectors, including aviation; we’re building our solar business with 500MW in the pipeline; are establishing ourselves in CCS and our electric vehicle charging business is growing in London with more than 2000 charging points.

“We’re also interested in developing our battery energy storage business, which is already in progress through our wholly-owned subsidiary Saft, in Newcastle.

“The future of TotalEnergies in the UK is diverse, it is exciting. I’m delighted to be part of it.”

More from TotalEnergies on electrification and cutting emissions later this week.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts