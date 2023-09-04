Offshore Europe attendees told not to forget about workers’ mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore Europe attendees told not to forget about workers’ mental health

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/09/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Offshore Europeoffshore europe mental health
Crowds at Offshore Europe

Those attending the landmark Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen this week are being urged to keep the mental health of workers at the forefront of their minds.

The North Sea chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors – which is working to improve mental health awareness in the industry – has issued the call as the final touchers are put on the oil and gas showcase.

Thousands of people from some of the world’s biggest companies will gather in Aberdeen this week to discuss the energy transition, decommissioning and the future of the industry.

It will be the first time since 2019 that Offshore Europe will have been held in-person, after Covid-19 forced the event to go virtual in 2021.

But amid the plethora of tools, technology and talks, there are concerns that the wellbeing of workers could be pushed to the bottom of the agenda.

Darren Sutherland, chairman of the IADC’s North Sea chapter, said:  “There will be plenty of tangible assets on display at Offshore Europe as companies discuss ways to ensure they are able to provide value for shareholders.

IADC mental health charter © Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
Chairman of IADC’s North Sea chapter Darren Sutherland at Mental Health in Energy event earlier this year.

“However, while the tools on display will be able to help drive the energy sector forward, they depend on the human capital that drives the industry. That is why it is critical we maintain the momentum already gathered in our commitment to ensure the physical and mental well-being of everyone involved in the industry.

“It’s an issue so important a special taskforce has been set-up, and we are determined to make a difference to the men and women – and their families – at the head of our industry. The sector would be at a loss without the talent the North Sea possesses, and it is critical we do our best to support their mental health and wellbeing.

“We know there is an appetite for changing how we approach mental health, something that was illustrated by the hundreds of people that attended our event to launch this campaign.”

An issue that needs attention

Mental health issues within the industry were thrown into sharp focus earlier this year after a report revealed 40% of offshore workers had experienced suicidal thoughts while on duty.

A sector wide event, hosted in collaboration with Energy Voice, was subsequently held to dive deeper into the subject, with the IADC publishing its Mental Health and Well-being Charter.

It was drafted following consultation with almost 200 people from operators, contractors, mental health professionals and third sector organisations.

To tie in with Offshore Europe, the first meeting of the working party will take place on Thursday when representatives from organisations including Ineos, Mental Health Aberdeen, EY, Wood, OEUK and Dolphin Drilling will gather to discuss how the group can ensure lasting change.

Companies including Aker Solutions, Expro, Ithaca Energy, Proserv and Borr Drilling have all pledged to support the movement, launched in an effort to drive cultural change in how the energy sector approaches mental health.

offshore europe © Supplied by SPE/ Big Partnership
Offshore Europe 2017

The maiden meeting of the task force takes place before World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, September 10, which focuses on educing stigma and raising awareness.

Mr Sutherland added: “We want companies to sign up to the Charter, not because they think they should, but because they want to make a difference to the industry. There is a positive return on this investment for firms that sign up, adopt and embrace the challenge of tackling poor mental health.

“Enhanced mental health can lead to more productivity among staff, fewer days off and a happier environment to work in. Above all else, it can help save lives.”

