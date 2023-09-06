Harbour Energy having ‘difficulty’ with major North Sea electrification scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / Offshore Europe

Harbour Energy having ‘difficulty’ with major North Sea electrification scheme

By Hamish Penman
06/09/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Harbour EnergyA mammoth North Sea electrification scheme – targeted for start-up in 2028 - is proving a tough nut to crack.
Harbour's Judy platform is one of those in line to be electrified, if the project is successful.

A mammoth North Sea electrification scheme – targeted for start-up in 2028 – is proving a tough nut to crack.

Glenn Brown of Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) told the Offshore Europe conference that the London-listed firm is having “difficulty” with Central North Sea Electrification (CNSe) project.

The North Sea giant has other irons in the fire though, having secured two licenses in the INTOG offshore wind leasing round.

The CNSe scheme also features TotalEnergies (XPAR: TTE), Shell (LON: SHEL), and BP (LON: BP) and, if successful, will be among the first in the UK to power platforms with electricity.

By reducing the need for diesel or gas generators, it will help to bring down the operational emissions from producing oil and gas, a key objective for industry.

According to a scoping report from consultancy Xodus, the CNSe will help to decarbonise four production hubs: BP’s ETAP, TotalEnergies’ Elgin, Harbour Energy’s Judy and Shell’s Shearwater.

Shell's Shearwater platform
Shell’s Shearwater platform in the UK North Sea.

As of yet though there are no operational electrification projects on the UK side of the North Sea, though it is a proven concept in Norway.

Mr Brown, Harbour’s executive vice president for subsurface and portfolio, said: “Ultimately, we’ve got to deliver on some projects right in front of us – that is the crucial aspect.

“Depending on which scenario you look at, oil and gas will still be 50% of the overall energy demand up to 2030, so we have a fantastic role to play in that.

“We’ve all got out strategies to get to net zero, and decarbonisation is at the forefront of that. We’re looking at electrification; we’ve had difficulty with the CNSe, and we’re looking at a few opportunities through the Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG initiative, and we’ll continue to look at things like that to decarbonise. That will be our contribution towards net zero.”

Meanwhile there were warnings that Westminster’s erratic energy policies are threatening the UK’s claim to be a leader on net zero.

In the last few months there have been several changes to the tax regime, most of which have been criticised by industry, while there have been three energy ministers in less than a year.

© Supplied by DCT
Sian Lloyd-Rees.

Sian Lloyd-Rees, an industry expert and Mainstream Renewable Power’s UK managing director, said: “Inward investment always wants to see stable policy and fiscal incentive, without that it’s very difficult.

“The UK did move early but other have now overtaken in a number of different ways – the US with the IRA for example.”

Nicola Grieve, senior vice president at Aker Solutions, added: “We’ve had 10 significant changes in fiscal policy in the last couple of years in the UK. Norway has had one in 2020 to help industry through Covid-19 – that speaks volumes.”

