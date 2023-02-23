Ping Petroleum decries windfall tax and ‘out of alignment’ regulators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ping Petroleum decries windfall tax and ‘out of alignment’ regulators

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
Ping petroleum windfall tax
Ping Petroleum will use the Excalibur FPSO - formerly called Hummingbird - to develop the Avalon field.

North Sea minnow Ping Petroleum has criticised the UK government’s windfall tax and decried “out of alignment” regulators overseeing the industry.

Charles Taylor, wells manager at the Malaysian-owned operator, was discussing challenges ahead for Ping’s Avalon project in the UK at Subsea Expo in Aberdeen.

Avalon is a 20 million-barrel development, hailed by the regulator as a “trail-blazer” for its plans to be one of the first schemes to decarbonise its production through use of floating offshore wind for its power.

But Mr Taylor pointed to the windfall tax and regulatory issues as barriers for its project and the wider industry.

Mr Taylor said: “I cant really present something about challenges in the North Sea at the moment without mentioning tax and fiscal regimes and EPL (Energy Profits Levy). I think at the moment uncertainty on EPL in particular is very challenging for all operators regardless of your size.

“So, you know, I don’t want to get into that now but it’s the usual, it’s the tax advisers becoming way, way higher up the agenda than the engineering team. So we’ll find out hopefully, and we’re working with OEUK (Offshore Energies UK) to try to find a way forward on that.”

Ping Petroleum is the latest in a series of operators to hit out against the levy in recent weeks, following EnQuest and Apache who have reduced spending plans in light of it.

The industry is now taxed at 75% overall – but the EPL includes a subsidy for decarbonisation projects like the one Ping Petroleum is working on.

Other issues for the project include offshore wind leasing; the firm’s planned turbine, hoped to be nearby to the development area, is not part of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) awards area.

That could mean having to place the turbine far from the project if the licence application isn’t accepted.

“That is definitely an issue for us, having a floating wind turbine 40+ kilometres from our asset, especially as a single turbine,” said Mr Taylor.

Regulatory issues are another problem for the wider industry on its decarbonisation journey, added Mr Taylor, specifically for integration of offshore wind and oil and gas.

He spoke of a “lack of collaboration between regulators and different parts of industry” more broadly, before saying the same issue exists in the regulatory space.

“We have NSTA, Crown Estate Scotland, Marine Scotland, Nature Scotland, OPRED, HSE and BEIS. We also have a Scottish Government and a British Government.

“All of those people are trying their very best to deliver net zero solution for the UK PLC as fast as possible, but they’re all slightly out of alignment. That, for me, is a big frustration.

“We have to keep working and keep talking to try to make that better.”

Head of Supply Chain at the NSTA, Bill Cattanach, who hosted the event, said the comments resonated, and hailed Ping’s Avalon scheme “as an innovative project and a trail blazer”.

“I was listening to your challenges and I think the regulatory burden that you talk about is something that we need to take away if we can and look at.

“I’m not so sure about what we can do with Treasury about EPL but it’s certainly on our minds as well. I think the regulatory burden is something we can look at.”

