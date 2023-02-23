Subsea ‘innovator’ honoured at awards following 40-year career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Events / Subsea Expo

Subsea ‘innovator’ honoured at awards following 40-year career

By Ryan Duff
23/02/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 23/02/2023, 7:40 am
© Supplied by Subsea ExpoPeter Blake, winner of the Subsea Expo Outstanding Contribution Award 2023.
Peter Blake, winner of the Subsea Expo Outstanding Contribution Award 2023.

Chevron veteran of 31 years, Peter Blake, was honoured Outstanding Contribution Award at the Subsea Expo Awards last night.

The man who was celebrated for the important work he has undertaken in his 40-year career in the oil and gas industry, especially in delivering the first subsea production systems in the North Sea’s Petronella, Highlander and Strathspey developments.

Mr Blake has been an advocate for the north east of Scotland’s energy sector for a number of years, telling the New York Times in 2013: “The expertise generated by the North Sea continually influences undersea work across the globe.”

 

The Outstanding Contribution Award winner currently works as a Subsea Consultant at Seonaid Subsea.

Global Underwater hub, the firm behind the Subsea Expo, wrote that Mr Blake has dedicated his time in the sector “to accelerating the development of the subsea industry.”

The man built and lead Chevron’s subsea organisation, before starting Chevron’s global technology centre in Aberdeen, cementing himself as an “innovator”, according to Global Underwater Hub.

Award winners

Over 500 guests gathered at Aberdeen’s P&J Live last night at the prestigious black-tie event to celebrate the successes of the UK’s subsea sector.

Mr Blake was not the only person to pick up an award last night at P&J Live at the event that saw the BBC’s ‘face of space’ and a presenter of the astronomical institution The Sky At Night, Dr Aderin-Pocock deliver a passionate speech.

© Supplied by Michal Wachucik
Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE was the guest speaker on the night.

Six other awards were handed out across a range of categories, these winners were:

  • Scientific Management International (SMI) was presented with the Company of the Year Award – over 50 employee
  • ITC Hydraulics and Manufacturing took home the  Company of the Year Award – under 50 employees
  • Kraken Robotics won the Global Exports Award
  • Viewport3 bagged the Cross Sector Diversification Award
  • Technology Development Award was collected by Fugro
  • Stephanie Hood picked up the Rising Star award

Tributes were also paid to Bill Edgar, former chair of Subsea UK, the predecessor of Global Underwater Hub, who died recently.

A short film looked back on Mr Edgar’s life and career, while his family was presented with a plaque acknowledging his contribution in shaping the membership organisation.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of the Global Underwater Hub, said: “The 2023 Subsea Expo Awards has once again shone a spotlight on the successes and innovations of companies and individuals working in the underwater industry.

“Through a challenging few years, the varied supply chain that supports the underwater industry has shown resilience, innovation and an eagerness to collaborate and diversify, which has been very evident in the companies shortlisted as finalists.

“It is with these traits that the UK’s underwater industry can drive forward, achieve continued growth and support the energy transition. With a talented workforce that includes inspiring future leaders – as was evidenced at the awards – the outlook of our underwater sectors is bright.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts