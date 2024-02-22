Subsea Expo Awards 2024 – full list of winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Events / Subsea Expo

Subsea Expo Awards 2024 – full list of winners

Around 500 people attended the glitzy ceremony at Aberdeen's P&J Live.
By Reporter
22/02/2024, 12:01 am Updated: 22/02/2024, 12:22 am
© Supplied by GUHsubsea expo 2024
The Subsea Expo 2024 winners.

Aberdeenshire firm J+S Subsea was one of the big winners at last night Subsea Expo Awards in Aberdeen, picking up two accolades.

The Kintore-based firm collected the Company of the Year Award – under 50 employees, which was sponsored by Ocean Installer, reflecting its strong growth in recent years.

A second award came in the Rising Star category where J+S Subsea’s environmental and sustainability adviser Kairvee Tyagi won the award in a strong field of nominees.

subsea expo awards © Supplied by Global Underwater Hu
Kairvee Tyagi

Organised by Global Underwater Hub, the prestigious annual Subsea Expo Awards celebrate the achievements of companies and individuals working across the oil and gas, decommissioning, offshore energy, defence, aquaculture and marine science sectors.  Around 500 guests attended the black-tie event at P&J Live.

Acknowledging its excellence in international trade, Hartlepool-based subsea technologies and services provider JDR Cable Systems won the Global Exports Awards, which was sponsored by Kraken Robotics.

The company, which employs a global workforce of around 550 people and operates in a number of international markets including Asia, Brazil and the Middle East.

The Safety Innovation Award, sponsored by J+S Subsea, was won by TechnipFMC UK for two new health and safety initiatives introduced it in 2023 – Duty of Care and Safe Choice.

Collecting the Technology Development Award for their new i-COT ROV system were joint entrants Sonomatic and Geo Oceans.  The award, sponsored by C-Kore Systems, recognises excellence in developing a new technology and bringing it to market.

The top business award of the night went to electrical monitoring and asset integrity solutions provider Viper Innovations, which lifted the Company of the Year Award – over 50 employees.

This year’s Outstanding Contribution Award was presented to Neil Kermode OBE, managing director of the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney.  For the past 20 years, Mr Kermode has dedicated his career to combatting climate change, reducing carbon emissions and driving the global development of the marine renewable energy sector.

© Supplied by GUH
Neil Kermode, managing director of the European Marine Energy Centre, won the Outstanding Contribution Award..

Former Global Underwater Hub Operations director Trish Banks was the recipient of a special award in recognition for her near two decades of serving the subsea industry.  Before retiring last autumn, Mrs Banks spent 19 years working for Global Underwater Hub and its predecessor Subsea UK.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Global Underwater Hub, said: “The Subsea Expo Awards recognise the innovators, collaborators, exporters, companies and individuals leading the way in the underwater industry.  What the awards show year on year is the strength and diversity of the UK’s underwater supply chain as well as the talent and expertise working across it.”

The awards are a highlight of the three-day Subsea Expo exhibition and conference which has run from Tuesday, 20 to Thursday, 22 February at P&J Live.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts