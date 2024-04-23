Halliburton posts highest quarterly revenue in over a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finance

Halliburton posts highest quarterly revenue in over a decade

By Michael Behr
23/04/2024, 3:33 pm Updated: 23/04/2024, 3:34 pm
© Supplied by HalliburtonHalliburton

Halliburton has posted its highest quarterly earnings in over a decade after bringing in total revenues of $5.8 billion (£4.6bn) in the first quarter of 2024.

This marked a 2% increase compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The fracking specialist made a net income of $606 million (£486m), down from compared to the first quarter of 2023’s $651m (£522m). Adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2024 was $679m (£545m) while operating income was $987, (£792m), flat when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

The increase in revenue was driven by 12% growth from the company’s international sales, hitting $3.3bn (£2.6bn)

Of this, $729m (£585m) came from European and African revenue, an increase of 10% year over year.

According to Halliburton, this increase was primarily driven by higher completion tool sales in the region and improved fluid services in Norway and the Caspian Area. Partially offsetting these improvements was lower drilling services in the area.

However, this was balanced by falling North America revenue, down 8% compared to the year-earlier period, coming in at $2.5bn (£2bn).

Halliburton said that this decline was primarily driven by lower pressure pumping services in US land along with lower wireline activity throughout the region.

Partially offsetting these declines were improved completion tool sales, higher pressure pumping services, and improved drilling-related services in the Gulf of Mexico along with higher artificial lift activity in US land.

Halliburton, along with other oilfield services giants Halliburton, have been riding a wave of international demand, posting bumper full year profits for 2023.

Halliburton chairman, president and chief executive officer Jeff Miller stated: “Halliburton delivered solid first quarter results that again demonstrated the power of our strategy and the strength of our execution. Activity in North America recovered from fourth quarter lows, and our international business delivered its 11th consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth.

“Our customers’ multi-year activity plans across markets and asset types confirms my confidence in the strength and duration of this upcycle.

“Halliburton demonstrated its commitment to shareholder returns in the first quarter and repurchased $250 million of common stock – a solid start to the year and a good benchmark for our expectations going forward,” concluded Miller.

