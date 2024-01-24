Big Three: SLB, Halliburton and Baker Hughes post bumper oilfield services profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Big Three: SLB, Halliburton and Baker Hughes post bumper oilfield services profits

By Allister Thomas
24/01/2024, 7:25 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by SLB / Bloombergslb baker hughes halliburton
CEOs: (L-R) Baker Hughes Lorenzo Simonelli, SLB boss Olivier Le Peuch and Jeff Miller of Halliburton. -. Supplied by SLB / Bloomberg Date; Unknown

Oilfield services giants Halliburton, SLB and Baker Hughes have posted bumper profits in their respective full-year results, with international demand playing a key role.

The trio make up the Big Three of their field, with workforces in the tens of thousands, reporting their financials in the last week.

All three beat analyst estimates for their fourth quarters, despite a slowing US market.

Halliburton

“2023 was a great year for Halliburton,” declared CEO Jeff Miller after net income climbed 66% annually to $2.6bn for the year to December 31, on total revenues of $23bn.

The US based services giant followed rival SLB in hiking its quarterly dividend, in this case up 6% to 17 cents.

Meanwhile Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) generated Q4 cash flow of $1.1bn, its highest in two decades.

A slowdown in US shale work is expected to see Halliburton focus on overseas expansion ahead.

“I am excited about 2024,” said Miller. “The outlook for oilfield services demand remains strong. I expect we will deepen and strengthen our value proposition, and generate significant free cash flow.”

Baker Hughes

Net income attributable to Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) stood at £1.94bn for the 2023 financial year, reversing a $601m loss in the prior 12-month period.

Revenues stood at $25.5bn, up 21% year-on-year.

Highlights for its Q4 results were driven by international demand for equipment and services from LNG producers.

Oilfield services and equipment saw its quarterly North American revenue slip 1%, while the international segment climbed 15%.

CEO Lorenzo Simonelli also pointed to the removal of $150m of costs, which improved quarterly EBITDA which stood at $1bn.

“As you can see from our strong 2023 results, Baker Hughes is on its way to becoming a leaner and more efficient energy technology company.

“We continue to carefully execute our plan to drive margins meaningfully higher.”

SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) also pointed to international growth, as CEO Olivier Le Peuch said the firm has “concluded a remarkable year marked by widespread revenue growth, margin expansion, and exceptional free cash flow”.

The oilfield services firm posted net income for 2023 of $4.2bn, up 22% year on year, against revenues of $33bn, up 18%.

SLB raised its quarterly dividend by 10% and intends to increase share buybacks through 2024.

International revenues climbed 12% over the year, while change in North America was nominal, climbing from $201m in 2022 to $220m.

Mr Le Peuch predicted major investment in key international markets.

“Notably, we anticipate record investment levels in the Middle East extending beyond 2025, with significant expansion in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and Kuwait.

“Offshore remains another distinct attribute of this durable growth cycle, serving as an important source for production growth and capacity additions, and we expect strong activity to continue in Brazil, West Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts