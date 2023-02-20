Worker’s arm amputated after being crushed on North Sea oil rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health, Safety & Environment

Worker’s arm amputated after being crushed on North Sea oil rig

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
20/02/2023, 3:17 pm Updated: 21/02/2023, 10:35 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Seadrillarm amputated oil rig
The worker was crushed by a two-tonne object on Odfjell Technology's West Linus rig.

A worker could have been killed, safety inspectors have said, after his arm was crushed and later amputated following an incident on a North Sea oil rig.

In “minimally different circumstances” Aberdeen-headquartered Odfjell Technology would have had a fatal incident on board its West Linus rig, the Norwegian safety watchdog warned.

The man survived the incident on November 10, despite his head and left arm being compressed by a two-tonne drag chain – a section of metal plates which carry cables and hoses.

A report from the Norwegian safety regulator found the general alarm was not raised until 12 minutes after the incident was reported on the radio.

The man spent around 30 minutes crushed until he was released by use of a crane and taken to hospital by helicopter from the rig, which was operating at ConocoPhillips Ekofisk area in the North Sea.

Crew on board the West Linus had initially attempted to free him using chain hoists and inflatable air bags, which did not succeed.

arm amputated oil rig © Supplied by PTIL
The collapsed drag chain and the surrounding area after the injured man had been freed.

The Norwegian safety regulator, the PSA, said the man has, remarkably, had no lasting head injuries but had to have his arm amputated between the shoulder and elbow because of the incident.

Odfjell Technology (OSLO: OTL) , which operates the rig, said:“The safety of our colleagues and workers on our assets if of paramount importance.

“Following an incident on the Linus in November 2022 where one of our colleagues was injured, Odfjell Technology, together with ConocoPhillips, carried out a full investigation.

“We have cooperated with the authorities and shared our report with them. Following the conclusion of the PSA report, we will, together with ConocoPhillips, review the findings to assess whether there are any further measures that we can implement.”

Investigation

Following a PSA and Police investigation, “failures at several points” were identified linked to safety and management, with no documented planning to coordinate the full repairs of the drag chain.

There were several cases of the damage not being formally logged.

After an inspection in 2019, several cases of damage were identified but never logged formally for maintenance, which was followed on November 3 2022 when damage to the chain during a skidding operation was not registered in the maintenance system.

The PSA report highlights that a temporary repair was carried out on the damaged section on November 4, without a work order or permit.

The damage was reported to the drill section leader during a 14-day handover,  but without reference to confirm a temporary repair had been made.

Then, on November 10, the soon to be injured man was working to fully repair the damaged  section, and had undone the nuts of a damaged side plate when the upper section collapsed on him.

The PSA cited a “lack of control and management of technical condition, lack of job control, deficiencies in governing documents and procedures, inadequate handover routines and clarification of roles and responsibilities” as the main factors.

Overall the regulator said eight of nine “immediate measures” identified in its report have already been taken by Odfjell Technology.

There are 24 in total to be addressed and most of these are expected to be in place in the second quarter of this year.

