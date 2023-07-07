BP withdraws HSE appeal over major North Sea gas release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

BP withdraws HSE appeal over major North Sea gas release

The appeal was made because BP had, by the time the notice was served, already taken the remedial steps required, it said.
By Allister Thomas
07/07/2023, 7:00 am
Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Valarisbp gas release
BP appealed but Valaris, whose Valaris Norway rig was working at hte Mungo field, did not.

BP (LON: BP) has withdrawn an appeal to an HSE notice over a six-tonne gas leak in the North Sea.

The incident at the Mungo field, 142 miles off Aberdeen, last year saw the “uncontrolled” release, which a union boss underlined could have seen an explosion had it found an ignition source.

Improvement notices were served to field operator BP and services firm Valaris, which owns the Valaris Norway jack-up rig which was involved.

BP made an appeal to the enforcement action, which has since been withdrawn following discussions with inspectors.

The notice was recently affirmed at a tribunal.

Valaris did not make an appeal.

An HSE spokesperson said: “We take any hydrocarbon release very seriously and, as a result of the failings we identified, enforcement action was necessary.”

BP self-reported the release, which took place in August, with the notice following in November.

On its reason for the appeal, BP said that it had, by November, already taken the remedial steps required, and therefore the notice was not needed.

A spokesperson for the energy firm said: “BP reported this matter to the Health and Safety Executive when it happened in August 2022 and conducted a thorough investigation to identify and implement steps to prevent a recurrence.

“In November 2022, an improvement notice was served. An appeal was lodged on the basis that robust and appropriate remedial action had already been identified and taken between August and November, and therefore the notice was not needed.

“The matter was resolved through continued engagement with the HSE and ultimately by the HSE agreeing that the steps implemented by BP were sufficient and that BP had complied with the requirements of the notice.

“With safety our priority, we will always seek to identify opportunities for improvement in the practices and procedures that support our operations and lessons learned from this incident have already been adopted.”

Valaris said in December it was taking steps to address the matters within the notice.

HSE records, compiled by trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), showed this incident was the largest gas leak in the UK North Sea in over two years.

The last incident on such a scale happened in May 2020, when around 55 tonnes of gas was discharged from Apache’s Beryl Alpha platform.

Mungo, where the gas release took place, is a tie-back field to the BP ETAP production hub.

 

