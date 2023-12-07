Learning from the past: Enhancing diver safety in challenging environments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

Learning from the past: Enhancing diver safety in challenging environments

By Philip Bryson – Medical Director of Diving Services, TAC Healthcare
07/12/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by TAC HealthcareTo go with story by Philip Bryson. Learning from the past: Enhancing diver safety in challenging environments Picture shows; Worker preparing to dive. N/A. Supplied by TAC Healthcare Date; Unknown
To go with story by Philip Bryson. Learning from the past: Enhancing diver safety in challenging environments Picture shows; Worker preparing to dive. N/A. Supplied by TAC Healthcare Date; Unknown

In the world of commercial diving, especially in saturation environments, safety is of utmost importance.

Divers face unique and often harsh conditions undersea, with significant health risks including the potential for medical emergencies like cardiac arrests. Considering that a large proportion of divers are now over the age of 45, with a significant number over 60, the industry faces pressing challenges in ensuring their safety and wellbeing.

Challenges in Saturation Diving

Saturation diving is a diving technique where divers live in a pressurised environment for extended periods and undergo decompression only once their work is completed. It is critical to offshore oil and gas operations and involves working in highly confined spaces such as diving bells for extended periods.

These environments are physically restrictive and pose significant challenges for emergency medical care, although cases are exceptionally rare with the diving industry having a very good health and safety track record. The primary risk arises from delayed access to high-level medical care, rather than diving itself. The management of such emergencies in the cramped and remote quarters of a diving system is complex, thus necessitating innovative and adaptable solutions.

Innovative Research and Solutions

Addressing these challenges, recent research has focused on alternative methods for managing cardiac arrests in the limited space of a diving bell. Traditional chest compressions, essential in cardiac arrest management, are almost impossible to perform in such conditions.

The findings revealed that, although conventional methods are often impractical, alternative techniques also have significant limitations. For instance, the study showed that only 32% of head-to-chest compressions reached the required depth, and this technique is now not recommended. Knee-to-chest and mechanical compressions are being further evaluated, but are looking promising.

Importance of Continuous Learning and Adaptation

The dynamic nature of commercial diving demands continuous learning and adaptation. By examining past incidents and current practices, the industry can develop new, more effective safety protocols. This ongoing research is essential for adapting to the changing demographics of commercial divers and ensuring their safety in challenging underwater environments.

TAC Healthcare’s MedDive Service

In this context, services like TAC Healthcare‘s MedDive become invaluable. MedDive offers 24/7 emergency support and onshore medical advice, aligning with best practices in diving safety and health. Beyond providing immediate medical assistance, TAC Healthcare’s MedDive service is actively involved in supporting research and disseminating findings. Their commitment to publishing in medical journals equips future generations with the knowledge and tools for maintaining high safety standards in diving operations.

The safety practices within the diving industry must continuously evolve to meet the unique challenges of its environment and workforce. Collaborative research and the development of new safety protocols are vital. Organisations like TAC Healthcare’s MedDive play a critical role in this evolutionary process, ensuring that the lessons from the past pave the way for safer diving practices in the future.

