Health, Safety & Environment

Ineos fined £400,000 after Grangemouth worker ‘severely burned’

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/03/2024, 2:50 pm Updated: 13/03/2024, 3:00 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / orxyIneos grangemouth fine
Ineos' Grangemouth refinery

Ineos has been hit with a £400,000 fine after a worker received “severe” burn injuries from falling into a chemical pit at its Grangemouth refinery.

The 47-year-old worker’s leg fell into a “sump” after grating collapsed during the incident in November 2019, which resulted in his “permanent disfigurement”.

His right leg went into the pit, which contained a corrosive caustic solution, for three seconds.

The Health and Safety Executive said he sustained permanent scarring on the leg and was in pain for four weeks before returning to work in the following December.

Ineos pleaded guilty at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week to an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act and was handed the £400,000 fine.

The firm said it fully accepts the court’s decision and has carried out a comprehensive review of the incident and lessons learned.

Ineos Grangemouth fine

© Supplied by HSE
Photo of sump with grating in place taken shortly after the incident. Grangemouth.

On 25 November 2019, the worker had been preparing to empty the contents of the sump as it has reached the “design threshold” the day prior.

After laying various hoses in preparation to empty the sump, he then entered the area.

While working there, he stepped onto the corner of the grating with his right leg. However, this gave way and his leg became saturated with the caustic solution.

He was later treated at the burns unit at St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

The HSE investigation found failings in the risk assessment, the system of work in place and that the grating was not secure and there were no barriers in place to prevent a fall/

‘This accident could have been avoided’

© Supplied by HSE
Ejector pump and hoses were placed in the sump area prior to the incident. Grangemouth.

HSE inspector Lindsey Stein said: “The duties on employers to undertake a suitable and sufficient assessment of risks and to provide a safe system of work are absolute within health and safety legislation and well understood.

“The dangerous properties of caustic are widely known and this incident could so easily have been avoided with the implementation of straightforward control measures identified through assessment.”

Debbie Carroll, who leads on health and safety investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “This accident could have been avoided had the risks been recognised and appropriate systems of work put in place in ensuring workers were protected from harm when working in this area.

“Ineos Chemicals Grangemouth Limited’s failure to assess the risks posed resulted in the severe injury and permanent disfigurement of one of their workers.

“This prosecution should remind duty holders that a failure to manage and implement effective measures can have serious consequences and they will be held accountable for this failure.”

Ineos

An Ineos spokesperson at Grangemouth said: “INEOS Chemicals Grangemouth fully accepts the outcome and ruling of the court.

“At the time of the incident, we took immediate action to mitigate the effects to the individual and informed the relevant authorities.

“Throughout, we have fully engaged with the Health and Safety Executive in their investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident. We carried out a comprehensive review of the incident and learned lessons.  We have implemented a number of improvements to our processes to reduce the risk of a reoccurrence.

“We continually strive towards excellence in every aspect of our operations at Grangemouth, always with safety as the top priority.”

