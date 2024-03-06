A close shave? HSE warns Stork of risk to bearded painters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

A close shave? HSE warns Stork of risk to bearded painters

By Andrew Dykes
06/03/2024, 3:00 pm
© Shutterstock / Faces PortraitFile photo of a painter with painting roller.
File photo of a painter with painting roller.

Offshore painters could be at risk of breaching health and safety rules due to their beards, the watchdog has warned.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found during an inspection on the Shell-operated Nelson platform that respiratory equipment worn by painters was compromised by their facial hair.

Inspectors visiting the platform, around 124 miles north east of Aberdeen, found three Stork Fabric Maintenance workers painting pipework on the platform were not wearing the correct respiratory protective equipment (RPE) to protect them from hazardous fumes.

It also recorded that two of them had “full beards” which prevented equipment from working as intended.

Stork said it was proactively addressing the issue in the wake of HSE’s findings.

© Supplied by Viaro Energy
Shell’s Nelson field.

The work on the platform reportedly included the use of multiple chemicals over several different stages as crews had to inspect, clean, prepare, paint and apply a finish coat to pipework.

A corresponding risk assessment showed the paint contained xylene, ethylbenzene and 4-methylpentan-2-one (also known as methyl isobutyl ketone), all of which are known to be hazardous to human health if inhaled.

However, investigators found that the assessment did not make clear which protective measures should be implemented for each stage of the work. As a result, the three workers were not wearing the correct equipment because the risk assessment implied that it was optional.

In addition, two of the three had “full beards”, which potentially compromised the effectiveness of any RPE in providing an adequate face seal.

Their hirsute appearance was reportedly contrary to the company’s clean-shaven policy, which is in place to ensure RPE remains effective.

Stork therefore “failed to identify these failures and thereby take steps to ensure that reasonably practicable protective measures were implemented, giving rise to risks of exposure to substances hazardous to health,” the HSE said.

A spokesperson for Stork said: “The safety of our employees remains our highest priority. As such, we are proactively addressing the measures identified in the notice alongside our client and the Health and Safety Executive.”

They also clarified their policy on facial hair.

“While the requirement to be clean-shaven when using RPE has always been Stork policy, a review undertaken following this incident has led to the company reinforcing this need.”

It follows a similar warning issued to Petrofac earlier this year over workers’ potential exposure to fumes from welding operations.

‘Extremely worrying’: HSE seeing North Sea operators moving backwards on maintenance

It comes amid wider warnings from the offshore safety watchdog, which last month spoke of “extremely worrying” cases of North Sea operators going “backwards” on critical maintenance.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts