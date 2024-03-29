Still no exploration wells in UK as Norway forges ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Still no exploration wells in UK as Norway forges ahead

As the UK continues to wait for its next exploration well there are three active in Norway, Westwood reports.
By Stephen Coomber
29/03/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by DCTWell Slot: One well programme has completed at Heisenberg/Hummer in the NNS whilst there is no activity in the UK.
Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.

As of 22 March, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are no exploration or appraisal wells active on the UKCS.

No well programmes have spudded in 2024 to date and no wells are expected to spud until June when the Shell-operated 48/8b Selene well is due to start operations.

No drilling in the North Sea road sign as no exploration or appraisal wells ahve been active on in the UK this year. © Supplied by Roddie Reid/DCT
Norway

As of 22 March, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are three exploration wells active on the NCS, with Frigg-GammaDelta Ypsilon and Ringhorne Nord in the NNS, and Lavrans (exploration segment) in the Norwegian Sea. One appraisal well is active at Wisting in the Barents Sea.

Since the previous report, one appraisal/exploration well programme has completed at Heisenberg/Hummer in the NNS.

Barents Sea

The Equinor-operated 7324/7-4 Wisting appraisal well was spudded on 17 March with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well is targeting the water leg of the Middle – Lower Jurassic Wisting discovery to collect rock mechanics data. No oil is expected to be encountered.

© Supplied by Var Energi
The Ringhorne Nord platform.

Norwegian Sea

The 6406/2-L-2 H Lavrans well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 19 January 2024 with the Transocean Spitsbergen. The well is targeting the Middle and Lower Jurassic and, if successful, will be completed as a producer and tied back to Kristin.

The 6507/4-4 S, A Adriana/Sabina appraisal well, operated by Wintershall Dea, was completed on 20 February, after being spudded on 21 December 2023 with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The 6507/4-4 S Adriana well confirmed gas in the Upper Cretaceous Lysing Formation. The 6507/4-4 A Sabina well aimed to appraise the gas condensate and oil discovery in deeper Cretaceous reservoirs but was abandoned due to drilling issues. The well has been P&A gas.

© Supplied by Perenco
Amethyst platform in the North Sea.

North Sea

The 25/2-25 S Frigg-GammaDelta Ypsilon well, operated by AkerBP, was spudded on 9 March with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. The well will target the Eocene in the Ypsilon prospect, followed by two long-reach horizontal appraisal wells along the north and south flanks of the Frigg-GammaDelta structure. The pre-drill resource range is 9 – 22 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 35/10-11 S, A Heisenberg/Hummer well was completed on 8 March, having spudded on 7 February with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The well appraised the Eocene Heisenberg discovery, drilled in 2023, and targeted the deeper Eocene Hummer prospect. Post-drill resources of 24 – 56 mmboe were quoted for Heisenberg and 0.6 – 3.8 mmboe for the Hummer discovery. The well was P&A oil and gas.

The 25/8-23 S, A, B Ringhorne Nord well, operated by Vår Energi, was spudded on 31 January 2024 with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The ILX well is targeting Paleocene, Lower Jurassic and Triassic reservoir, with pre-drill resources of 28 mmboe.

The Harbour-operated 15/9-25 Amethyst Muskovitt well was completed on 7 March, after being spudded on 9 January with the Noble Integrator jackup rig. The well encountered a gas column in the Paleocene Muskovitt prospect, but the Middle Jurassic Amethyst prospect was water bearing. Post-drill resources are c. 38 – 113 bcf. The well was P&A gas.

