Oil prices: New Year misery deepens as demand concerns tick up a notch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Markets

Oil prices: New Year misery deepens as demand concerns tick up a notch

Oil’s miserable start to the year deepened as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by predictions for a US recession, China’s near-term struggle with Covid-19, and milder winter weather.
By Bloomberg
04/01/2023, 7:33 am
© Bloombergoil prices

Oil’s miserable start to the year deepened as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by predictions for a US recession, China’s near-term struggle with Covid-19, and milder winter weather.

West Texas Intermediate fell toward $76 a barrel after sinking 4.2% on Tuesday in the biggest drop since November. A rising death toll in China from the swift easing of virus curbs is overwhelming crematoriums, and there are warnings of more casualties heading into the Lunar New Year. Above-average temperatures in the US and Europe, meanwhile, are easing fears of an energy crunch.

With the Federal Reserve raising rates to quell inflation, a US recession is on the cards, according to former New York Fed President William Dudley, who said it probably won’t be severe. Former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan also said a recession is the “most likely outcome” for the world’s largest economy.

Crude eked out a small gain last year as thinning liquidity exacerbated volatility. After surging in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, it then lost ground as concern over a global slowdown grew. Sanctions against Moscow over the conflict have dragged its oil flows to 2022 lows, and traders are tracking possible retaliatory actions from Russia. Straddling the new year period, US benchmark prices are on course for the fifth loss in six sessions.

“Rising Chinese Covid infections could weigh on demand in the immediate term,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore. However, the country’s easing of virus curbs “should be constructive for the demand outlook in the medium to longer term,” he added.

Prices:

-WTI for February delivery shed 0.7% to $76.39 a barrel at 5:57 a.m. in London.

-Brent for March settlement was 0.6% lower at $81.58 a barrel.

Crude output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries edged higher last month as Nigeria partially reversed a long-term slump by cracking down on oil theft. The country effectively provided the entire gain, as other members stuck to production curbs.

Oil’s renewed slide may invite attention from OPEC+ suppliers including Riyadh as they contemplate state budgets, global crude balances, and the macro economic outlook over the year to come. Last month, Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned that OPEC and its allies had no choice but to remain proactive given the uncertainties that face the market.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts