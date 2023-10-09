Oil price rise reflects “uncertainty” over Israel-Palestine situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil price rise reflects “uncertainty” over Israel-Palestine situation

By Mathew Perry
09/10/2023, 4:48 pm Updated: 09/10/2023, 4:59 pm
© Shutterstock / welcomeinside$100 oil
Oil prices have risen following uncertainty over conflict in Israel and Palestine.

Oil prices have risen due to “increased uncertainty” over how the situation in Israel and Palestine could disrupt output from the Middle East.

Brent crude reached a high of $88.95 USD on Monday, October 9th, rising almost 4% as the market reacted to fears the conflict could disrupt global supplies.

Israel and Palestine are not oil producers, but the Middle East region accounts for over a third of global supply.

Uncertainty over oil price impact

Professor of petroleum economics at Aberdeen University Alex Kemp said the price rise reflected “increased uncertainty”, with the impact of the conflict not yet clear.

“(The oil price rise) is reflecting the increased uncertainty following the conflict situation in the Middle East and the result of all that is unclear, and the extent to which it could drag in other countries is a bit unclear at the moment,” Mr Kemp said.

“So (the price rise) would reflect worries that there might be a spillover effect on the oil market. For example, what could happen with the Iranian crude.

“There are uncertainties about, how long it will last, how long the conflict will last, and to what extent other countries will be brought in and that could upset the oil market.

Mr Kemp said oil prices would likely “remain a bit high” until the uncertainties about the extent of the conflict and its effects on major oil producing countries, particularly Iran, is clarified.

This week, OPEC raised forecasts for global oil demand through to the middle of the century, even as the world shifts away from fossil fuels to avert catastrophic climate change.

Israel suspends Tamar gas field production

Meanwhile, Reuters reported Israel has suspended production at the Tamar gas field, operated by Chevron, off its southern coast.

The Tamar field

The Tamar field is located in the Mediterranean sea approximately 15.5 miles off the coast of the city of Ashdod.

The platform is within range of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Reuters said.

Meanwhile, Israel’s largest offshore gas field, Leviathan, continues to operate normally, Chevron said.

Israel’s energy ministry said it would seek alternative fuel sources to meet its energy demands.

Mr Kemp said the shutdown of the Tamar operation would be unlikely to have a “material influence” on the world market.

