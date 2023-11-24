COP 28 holds key to global carbon market that could help improve offsets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COP 28 holds key to global carbon market that could help improve offsets

By Bloomberg
24/11/2023, 6:57 am
© BloombergRemoving carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be a key tool in the fight against climate change. The first direct air capture plant in the US launched Thursday in Tracy, California. Photographer: Bartek Sadowski/Bloomberg
Climate negotiators at COP28 may bolster carbon trading when they decide on rules for a new United Nations-overseen emissions market that can lower the cost of fighting global warming.

In Dubai, envoys representing more than 190 nations are set to discuss standards for credits that allow their holders to compensate for pollution at home by investing in projects elsewhere to cut emissions or remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The UN-sponsored program aims to ensure high quality credits within an internationally agreed framework, offering investors greater certainty amid concerns that some existing voluntary projects do little or nothing to curb climate change.

“At COP28, regulators can help create demand by embracing acceptable quality standards that give voluntary buyers confidence,” said Benedikt von Butler, portfolio manager at Evolution Environmental Asset Management LP.

Global Annual Voluntary Carbon Offset Issuance |

The idea of using cross-border carbon markets to accelerate the green transition is nothing new. The Kyoto Protocol in 1997 paved the way for the Clean Development Mechanism: a program once worth $8.2 billion per year that boosted aid flows to emerging countries needing help in curtailing emissions.

It allowed developed countries to use credits generated by cheaper greenhouse gas-cutting projects in developing nations to meet part of their pollution-reduction targets under the Kyoto treaty. After about six years of operation, prices collapsed close to zero in 2012 on concerns about the integrity of the projects and the European Union’s decision to limit the use of CDM credits for compliance in its domestic market.

The concept got a fresh boost from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement: under Article 6, nations agreed to work toward a new global system of exchanging allowances covering greenhouse gases. In the following years, envoys worked on designing a robust financial instrument that would translate national emissions-reduction pledges into comparable, exchangeable units.

Holy grail

“A successful and timely implementation of Article 6, often heralded as the Holy Grail of international cooperation in climate change, is seen as critical to the future of carbon pricing,” said Robert Jeszke, head of the Centre for Climate and Energy Analyses think-tank in Warsaw.

The framework needs to be flexible enough to attract investment, while also credible enough to avoid the issues that sank the CDM. Some investors hope that a strong framework could open the door for carbon credits under the new UN program to be accepted in national or regional compliance markets across the world, such as the EU Emissions Trading System.

The UN market will include a project-based mechanism, where companies can offset some residual emissions and reach voluntary net-zero climate goals by buying credits from registered pollution-reduction initiatives. The platform may attract investors currently relying on voluntary markets and serve as a model for initiatives that follow varying standards and governance frameworks.

Way forward

Earlier this month, the new market’s supervisory body reached a deal on key technical rules to make the so-called Article 6.4 mechanism operational. The challenge now is for countries at COP28 to overcome remaining divisions and approve those recommendations in Dubai.

“We were able to find a way forward that allows us to deliver on our mandate and sets out a work programme to continue improving and expanding the framework for the Paris Agreement crediting mechanism,” the supervisory body’s chair Olga Gassan-zade said in a statement on Nov. 18.

Voluntary carbon credit projects attracted $36 billion of investment between 2012 and 2022, according to data by Trove Research, which was recently acquired by MSCI. It estimates that a further $90 billion of project investment will be needed to deliver the volume of credits required this decade to avoid exceeding the critical 1.5C warming limit.

“We now hope the agreement will be adopted at COP28, so further technical work can kick off next year and the first credits can be issued towards the end of 2024,” said Andrea Bonzanni, international policy director at the IETA association, promoting carbon markets. “Without this agreement, everything would have been pushed back to 2025.”

