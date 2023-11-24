Global E&C adds apprentices as part of skills drive

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) service firm Global E&C has added four new apprentices to its ranks as part of a skills drive.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm, which services offshore oil and gas operations in the UK, employs more than 900 people across offshore and onshore sites.

It has added four new apprentices, with more to come during 2024, as part of a vital skills drive for the energy transition, decarbonising existing infrastructure and preparing for new energies.

Connor Bonas, Rhys Hoon, Sam Robson, and Luca Megginson will become integral members of the piping and structural fabrication division, where they will receive training in a variety of associated trades.

Director of Operations for the fabrication service line, Graeme Gray, said: “Our fabrication team, a vital part of Global E&C’s integrity offering, is responsible for creating new and improved solutions in energy infrastructure, and it is crucial to ensure that our workforce is well-equipped with the latest industry knowledge and skills.”

Each year, Global E&C take on a number of apprentices and one of the four most recent apprentices is Sam Robson, who joined at 16 years old.

He said: “I thought I knew what I wanted to do when I left school but the realisation soon hit that I actually didn’t know and so the opportunity to join Global E&C as an apprentice came up it’s great that it covers so many areas and skills.

“It’s a good role that I’ve got and I’m enjoying working with people and learning. I split my time between college work and practical skills at Global E&C’s Nord and Dyce fabrication facilities.

“I wanted to work hands on as soon as I could and have really enjoyed the welding and pipefitting so far. I’m still not sure what I want to progress to yet, I’m just going to enjoy this journey and see what/how I work best.”

Alix Thom, OEUK’s workforce engagement and skills manager, said:“There is a rising demand for people with the specialised technical skills that apprenticeships like this offer. New entrants with these skills have an important role to play in supporting the UK’s ambition to deliver net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and we’re delighted to see our members providing people with clear paths to achieve these invaluable vocational qualification