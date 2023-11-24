Global E&C adds apprentices as part of skills drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Global E&C adds apprentices as part of skills drive

By Reporter
24/11/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Global E&CApprentices Sam Robson (left)and Luca Megginson
Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) service firm Global E&C has added four new apprentices to its ranks as part of a skills drive.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm, which services offshore oil and gas operations in the UK, employs more than 900 people across offshore and onshore sites.

It has added four new apprentices, with more to come during 2024, as part of a vital skills drive for the energy transition, decarbonising existing infrastructure and preparing for new energies.

Connor Bonas, Rhys Hoon, Sam Robson, and Luca Megginson will become integral members of the piping and structural fabrication division, where they will receive training in a variety of associated trades.

Director of Operations for the fabrication service line, Graeme Gray, said: “Our fabrication team, a vital part of Global E&C’s integrity offering, is responsible for creating new and improved solutions in energy infrastructure, and it is crucial to ensure that our workforce is well-equipped with the latest industry knowledge and skills.”

Each year, Global E&C take on a number of apprentices and one of the four most recent apprentices is Sam Robson, who joined at 16 years old.

He said: “I thought I knew what I wanted to do when I left school but the realisation soon hit that I actually didn’t know and so the opportunity to join Global E&C as an apprentice came up it’s great that it covers so many areas and skills.

“It’s a good role that I’ve got and I’m enjoying working with people and learning. I split my time between college work and practical skills at Global E&C’s Nord and Dyce fabrication facilities.

“I wanted to work hands on as soon as I could and have really enjoyed the welding and pipefitting so far. I’m still not sure what I want to progress to yet, I’m just going to enjoy this journey and see what/how I work best.”

Alix Thom, OEUK’s workforce engagement and skills manager, said:“There is a rising demand for people with the specialised technical skills that apprenticeships like this offer. New entrants with these skills have an important role to play in supporting the UK’s ambition to deliver net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and we’re delighted to see our members providing people with clear paths to achieve these invaluable vocational qualification

