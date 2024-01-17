Offshore Achievement Awards: Full list of finalists for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Offshore Achievement Awards

Offshore Achievement Awards: Full list of finalists for 2024

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
17/01/2024, 12:30 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© SPEoffshore achievement awards finalists
Signiificant contribution winner Colin Black at the 2023 ceremony.

The full list of finalists for the 37th Offshore Achievement Awards have been unveiled.

Taking place on March 14 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, the ceremony will recognise outstanding achievements in the energy industry.

Organisers said this year’s event had a record number of entries.

The Offshore Achievement Awards are organised by not-for-profit group SPE Aberdeen and stand as the longest running ceremony of its type for the sector.

The 2024 category finalists are:

·  Pre-Commercial Deployment Technology Award

o   Balmoral Group

o   Clear Well Technology

o   Mocean Energy

o   Smarter Subsea Handling

o   Wellvene

 

· Post-Commercial Deployment Technology Award

o   Cereus Electronics

o   Hydrawell

o   IKM Ocean Team

o   Sentinel Subsea

o   Stork

o   The WellGear Group

 

·  Collaboration Project Award

o   Anasuria Operating Company

o   NZTC Hydrogen Backbone Link

o   Oceaneering Freedom

o   The WellGear Group

 

·  Sustainability Project Award

o   Bumi Aramada

o   One Peterson

o   Wood PLC

 

·  Skills Development Award – sponsored by CNOOC

o   Global E&C

o   Score Group

o   TAQA

o   X Academy

 

· Diversity & Inclusion Judges Award – sponsored by slb

o   Dushant Sharma, bp

o   Global E&C

o   Mavis Anagboso, Harbour Energy

o   Susan Grayson, Axis Network

o   Xodus

 

·   Young Professional Award – sponsored by Harbour Energy 

o   Ashtead Technology – Samantha Mitchell

o   CNOOC – Sophie Massie

o   Entier – Shane Pirie

o   Harbour Energy – Emil Baigildin

o   Interwell – Grant Veitch

o   LFD Global – Fraser Stewart

o   TIS Manufacturing – Paul Gunning

o   Wood – Barry Mitchell

o   Wood – Danny Thompson

 

·  Exceptional SME or Exceptional Founder Award

o   Cereus Electronics

o   J&S Subsea

o   Wellvene

 

OAA winners, including the Significant Contribution Award and the Transformational Technology Award – The Judges Choice, will be announced on the evening of the 37th annual awards.

The evening will be hosted by broadcaster, presenter, and professionally trained opera singer Wynne Evans on 14th March 2024 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen at a black-tie ceremony.

Graham Dallas, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards Committee, says, “We received record entries this year with considerable interest in the 8 new categories which we added to show our evolution as a long-established event and to ensure relevance to the individuals and organisations that continue to innovate and inspire our industry.

“As SPE Aberdeen celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, it’s also been a reflective process to see how far we have come as an industry and to take stock of the incredible innovations and progress the sector has made.

“Congratulations to all the worthy finalists shortlisted in this year’s 37th Offshore Achievement Awards. As always, the standard and calibre of entry made it difficult for the judging panel.

“We would like to thank all the organisations who took the time to enter and showcase their exceptional work in the energy sector. I would also like to thank our joint sponsors Exceed and WellGear, a reflection of their collaborative approach and commitment to the industry, and our judging panel for their time and commitment to the OAAs.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts