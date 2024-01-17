Offshore Achievement Awards: Full list of finalists for 2024

The full list of finalists for the 37th Offshore Achievement Awards have been unveiled.

Taking place on March 14 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, the ceremony will recognise outstanding achievements in the energy industry.

Organisers said this year’s event had a record number of entries.

The Offshore Achievement Awards are organised by not-for-profit group SPE Aberdeen and stand as the longest running ceremony of its type for the sector.

The 2024 category finalists are:

· Pre-Commercial Deployment Technology Award

o Balmoral Group

o Clear Well Technology

o Mocean Energy

o Smarter Subsea Handling

o Wellvene

· Post-Commercial Deployment Technology Award

o Cereus Electronics

o Hydrawell

o IKM Ocean Team

o Sentinel Subsea

o Stork

o The WellGear Group

· Collaboration Project Award

o Anasuria Operating Company

o NZTC Hydrogen Backbone Link

o Oceaneering Freedom

o The WellGear Group

· Sustainability Project Award

o Bumi Aramada

o One Peterson

o Wood PLC

· Skills Development Award – sponsored by CNOOC

o Global E&C

o Score Group

o TAQA

o X Academy

· Diversity & Inclusion Judges Award – sponsored by slb

o Dushant Sharma, bp

o Global E&C

o Mavis Anagboso, Harbour Energy

o Susan Grayson, Axis Network

o Xodus

· Young Professional Award – sponsored by Harbour Energy

o Ashtead Technology – Samantha Mitchell

o CNOOC – Sophie Massie

o Entier – Shane Pirie

o Harbour Energy – Emil Baigildin

o Interwell – Grant Veitch

o LFD Global – Fraser Stewart

o TIS Manufacturing – Paul Gunning

o Wood – Barry Mitchell

o Wood – Danny Thompson

· Exceptional SME or Exceptional Founder Award

o Cereus Electronics

o J&S Subsea

o Wellvene

OAA winners, including the Significant Contribution Award and the Transformational Technology Award – The Judges Choice, will be announced on the evening of the 37th annual awards.

The evening will be hosted by broadcaster, presenter, and professionally trained opera singer Wynne Evans on 14th March 2024 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen at a black-tie ceremony.

Graham Dallas, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards Committee, says, “We received record entries this year with considerable interest in the 8 new categories which we added to show our evolution as a long-established event and to ensure relevance to the individuals and organisations that continue to innovate and inspire our industry.

“As SPE Aberdeen celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, it’s also been a reflective process to see how far we have come as an industry and to take stock of the incredible innovations and progress the sector has made.

“Congratulations to all the worthy finalists shortlisted in this year’s 37th Offshore Achievement Awards. As always, the standard and calibre of entry made it difficult for the judging panel.

“We would like to thank all the organisations who took the time to enter and showcase their exceptional work in the energy sector. I would also like to thank our joint sponsors Exceed and WellGear, a reflection of their collaborative approach and commitment to the industry, and our judging panel for their time and commitment to the OAAs.”