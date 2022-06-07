Bilfinger supporting Cadent to ensure natural gas supply to UK households

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Bilfinger and gas distribution network operator Cadent have teamed up to ensure a stable supply of natural gas to UK households.

The pair have launched their new framework agreement, which started last year, covering the diversion, modification and connection of various types of above ground installations in England.

Due to run for an initial term of five years, the contract includes an option to extend twice for a period of a year.

Duncan Hall, chief operating officer, Bilfinger, said: “This strategic contract award is a continuation of a long-term partnership in which Bilfinger is working with our customer to introduce innovation and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of project delivery.

“We have an impeccable safety and environmental record with Cadent, and are proud to support them in delivering natural gas to 11 million homes and businesses in the UK.”

Under the renewed agreement, Bilfinger UK will provide a raft of services, including engineering and design, automation and control, mechanical fabrication and installation.

Up to 30 staff from the energy services firm will be located at Cadent’s East Midlands, East Anglia, North West and West Midlands sites.

They will take on project management duties in the roles as principal contractor and principal designer.

Vicky Hinchliffe, head of commercial at Cadent, said: “As a critical infrastructure provider, we look to engage with trusted partners.

“Cadent is content with the Bilfinger team’s performance to date and the safe and professional manner in which key milestones have been achieved.

“We look forward to continuing to work together not only to maintain our world-class safety performance, but also to further seek innovative, sustainable ways to lighten our environmental footprint.”

Bilfinger will take care of the replacement of the above ground installation’s obsolete pre-heat units, including design, procurement, installation and commissioning.

Under the previous contract, Bilfinger carried out this work for 16 of Cadent’s assets in northern and central England.

Cadent owns, operates and maintains the largest natural gas distribution network in the UK, transporting gas to 11 million homes and businesses across England.