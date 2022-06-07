Bilfinger supporting Cadent to ensure natural gas supply to UK households

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Bilfinger supporting Cadent to ensure natural gas supply to UK households

Bilfinger and gas distribution network operator Cadent have teamed up to ensure a stable supply of natural gas to UK households.
By Hamish Penman
07/06/2022, 12:40 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Bilfinger
The contract, which started in 2021, covers the diversion, modification and connection of various types of above ground installations (AGI) in England for a term of 5 years, with the option to extend twice for a period of a year.

Bilfinger and gas distribution network operator Cadent have teamed up to ensure a stable supply of natural gas to UK households.

The pair have launched their new framework agreement, which started last year, covering the diversion, modification and connection of various types of above ground installations in England.

Due to run for an initial term of five years, the contract includes an option to extend twice for a period of a year.

Duncan Hall, chief operating officer, Bilfinger, said: “This strategic contract award is a continuation of a long-term partnership in which Bilfinger is working with our customer to introduce innovation and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of project delivery.

“We have an impeccable safety and environmental record with Cadent, and are proud to support them in delivering natural gas to 11 million homes and businesses in the UK.”

Under the renewed agreement, Bilfinger UK will provide a raft of services, including engineering and design, automation and control, mechanical fabrication and installation.

Up to 30 staff from the energy services firm will be located at Cadent’s East Midlands, East Anglia, North West and West Midlands sites.

They will take on project management duties in the roles as principal contractor and principal designer.

Vicky Hinchliffe, head of commercial at Cadent, said: “As a critical infrastructure provider, we look to engage with trusted partners.

“Cadent is content with the Bilfinger team’s performance to date and the safe and professional manner in which key milestones have been achieved.

“We look forward to continuing to work together not only to maintain our world-class safety performance, but also to further seek innovative, sustainable ways to lighten our environmental footprint.”

Bilfinger will take care of the replacement of the above ground installation’s obsolete pre-heat units, including design, procurement, installation and commissioning.

Under the previous contract, Bilfinger carried out this work for 16 of Cadent’s assets in northern and central England.

Cadent owns, operates and maintains the largest natural gas distribution network in the UK, transporting gas to 11 million homes and businesses across England.

