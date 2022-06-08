Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Ineos told to pay out £100k in compensation after breaching employment rules at Grangemouth

Petrochemicals giant Ineos has been ordered to compensate workers after it was found to have breached employment regulations.
By Hamish Penman
08/06/2022, 3:30 pm Updated: 08/06/2022, 8:17 pm
© Supplied by IneosIneos Grangemouth compensate workers
Ineos Grangemouth

In what has been hailed as a “major victory” for trade union Unite and its members, a tribunal has ruled that an employer cannot impose a pay offer on employees.

The dispute relates to almost 30 workers at the Ineos Grangemouth site

According to Unite, the long-anticipated employment appeal tribunal (EAT) judgement also has huge ramifications for workers across the board.

And the union has told employers that any attempts to impose pay deals or present them as a `final offer’ will be challenged.

Each of the 28 members involved in the Unite dispute, which dates back to 2017 have been awarded £3,830.

In total, the action is expected to cost Ineos more than £100,000 in compensation – the company has been contacted for comment.

jobs Grangemouth restructuring © Supplied by Media Zoo
Ineos’ Grangemouth oil refinery complex processes oil and gas from the Forties pipeline system from the North Sea

Unite says the EAT decision makes it clear that an employer cannot simply rely on using the terminology “this is a final offer” to substantiate that a collective bargaining process is exhausted, and that it is entitled to make a direct approach to the workforce and bypass the recognised trade union.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said: “This is an important legal victory for Unite and the wider trade union movement. Employers everywhere should take note. Unite the union will use every tool at its disposal to defend collective bargaining and will not tolerate employers like Ineos trying to bypass their obligations to negotiate.”

The case was originally brought against Ineos by Unite members at the Grangemouth site after the company made a decision to unilaterally impose a pay award which the workforce had rejected.

It also served notice on its existing trade union recognition arrangements.

In response Unite members lodged claims contending that the pay imposition in 2017 was an unlawful inducement breaching the law.

The EAT upheld the decision but the case was delayed while a related case progressed to the Supreme Court.

Mark Lyon, Unite legal officer added: “We are delighted to secure success for our members with this important judgement. The case further develops a very important area of the law which is finally receiving long-overdue attention.

“The right of a recognised trade union to collectively bargain on behalf of its members is a fundamental right of workers and it is vital we rely upon the existing legislative provisions to ensure that right is respected and upheld.”

