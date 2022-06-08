Well-Safe officially welcomes WilPhoenix rig into fleet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Well-Safe officially welcomes WilPhoenix rig into fleet

Well-Safe Solutions has today taken delivery of the WilPhoenix oil rig into its fleet.
By Allister Thomas
08/06/2022, 5:02 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Awilco DrillingWell-Safe WilPhoenix
The WilPhoenix oil rig will soon be known as the Well-Safe Defender

Well-Safe Solutions has today taken delivery of the WilPhoenix oil rig into its fleet.

The decommissioning specialist struck a deal to acquire the semisubmersible for £12.4 million last month from ailing owner Awilco Drilling.

Well-Safe said the WilPhoenix will now undergo improvements as part of its repurposing as a dedicated P&A (plugging and abandonment) asset.

It will soon be known as the Well-Safe Defender.

The rig joins the Well-Safe Guardian semisub and Well-Safe Protector jack-up rig in the Aberdeen-headquartered firm’s fleet.

Well-Safe said the acquisition would see creation of 100 jobs at the company, in a variety of onshore and offshore roles.

The WilPhoenix has been warm stacked in the Highlands after finishing work for Ithaca Energy on Fotla discovery in the UK North Sea last year.

Awilco’s only other vessel, WilHunter, is in the process of being sold for recycling, leaving the company with no assets.

The WilHunter had lain idle for years in the Cromarty Firth after finishing decommissioning work for Hess in the second quarter of 2015.

Built in 1983, the WilPhoenix has a long track record in the North Sea and was “extensively” refurbished and upgraded in 2016.

Analysts have said that the future remains “very uncertain” for Awilco now that it has agreed to offload its fleet.

However the firm has said it will “closely monitor” investment opportunities.

The WilPhoenix’ addition to Well-Safe’s fleet comes at a time as drilling returns to the industry and rig rates globally are surging.

Some analysts have said the jackup utilisation rate globally is now as high as 89%, with semisubs at 82%, leading to the price increases.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts