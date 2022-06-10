Oil slips at end of week as traders weigh China’s demand outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Oil slips at end of week as traders weigh China’s demand outlook

Oil dipped at the end of the week - trimming a seventh weekly gain - as investors weighed China’s bumpy return from virus curbs.
By Bloomberg
10/06/2022, 8:05 am
An oil and petrochemical storage facility on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

West Texas Intermediate futures slipped for a second session to trade near $121 a barrel. Fresh lockdowns in parts of Shanghai are raising concerns about demand as the nation cautiously lifts broader virus restrictions. If China does see a rapid recovery in activity, it will put further strain on a market that has tightened on rebounding consumption and disrupted Russian flows.

“Demand sentiment is neutral at best,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights. “Lower consumption in China has been balanced out by the summer bump in the US. The upward push on prices is entirely from the supply side.”

Oil has maintained its upward momentum this year through bouts of volatile trading after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. Goldman Sachs Group this week boosted its price forecasts into 2023, while OPEC warned that most members are “maxed out” on crude production.

The European Union is also working toward a ban of Russian crude imports to member states.

Prices

  • WTI slipped 0.2% to $121.26 a barrel at 7:22 a.m. in London. Futures are up 2% this week.
  • Brent fell 0.2% to $122.78 a barrel.

Shanghai will lock down seven districts this weekend to mass test millions as Covid-19 cases continue to emerge in the community. Top producer China National Petroleum Corp. this week forecast rising oil demand in the third quarter, but cautioned of further disruptions from Covid-19 outbreaks.

US gasoline stockpiles are at the lowest seasonal level since 2014 as the nation ramps up its summer driving season, typically a peak period for consumption. However, drivers are facing record pump prices that keeping climbing, which is starting to lead to some demand destruction.

