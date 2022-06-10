Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Subsea 7 and Schlumberger renew winning team-up

Subsea 7 and Schlumberger have renewed their alliance following a major run of wins over the last two years.
By Allister Thomas
10/06/2022, 1:44 pm
© Supplied by Subsea 7subsea 7 schlumberger

Since January 2020, the pair have won the majority of projects globally (by value) for subsea production systems and SURF (subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines) deals.

The Subsea Integration Alliance, between Subsea 7 and the Schlumberger OneSubsea business has now been renewed for another seven years.

John Evans, CEO of Subsea 7, said: “Driven by the demonstrable benefits to clients of this mode of collaborating, integrated projects are expected to remain a significant component of the subsea market.

“We look forward to extending our relationship with OneSubsea as we address the opportunities of the offshore energy market.”

The alliance was first put into place in 2015 and has in recent years been awarded greenfield projects in Australia, Brazil, Africa and Turkey, as well as significant tie-back work in the Gulf of Mexico an Norway.

Abdellah Merad, EVP of core services and equipment at Schlumberger, said: “Subsea Integration Alliance has proven to be a tremendous success.

“Having been awarded 12 integrated projects and more than 130 early engineering studies around the world, it has helped—and will continue to help—customers achieve maximum value from their subsea developments through industry-leading innovation and expertise.”

