Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Subsea 7 and Schlumberger have renewed their alliance following a major run of wins over the last two years.

Since January 2020, the pair have won the majority of projects globally (by value) for subsea production systems and SURF (subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines) deals.

The Subsea Integration Alliance, between Subsea 7 and the Schlumberger OneSubsea business has now been renewed for another seven years.

John Evans, CEO of Subsea 7, said: “Driven by the demonstrable benefits to clients of this mode of collaborating, integrated projects are expected to remain a significant component of the subsea market.

“We look forward to extending our relationship with OneSubsea as we address the opportunities of the offshore energy market.”

The alliance was first put into place in 2015 and has in recent years been awarded greenfield projects in Australia, Brazil, Africa and Turkey, as well as significant tie-back work in the Gulf of Mexico an Norway.

Abdellah Merad, EVP of core services and equipment at Schlumberger, said: “Subsea Integration Alliance has proven to be a tremendous success.

“Having been awarded 12 integrated projects and more than 130 early engineering studies around the world, it has helped—and will continue to help—customers achieve maximum value from their subsea developments through industry-leading innovation and expertise.”