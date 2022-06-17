Oil prices put Aberdeen property market ‘on cusp of rebound’

A rise in interest rates has sparked fears that rising costs for home owners and buyers will dampen the market – although Aberdeen might resist this trend as the energy market heats up.
The latest Bank of England base rate edged up to 1.25% on Thursday, up from 1% previously, and is the fifth rate rise in a row as the UK’s central bank tries “desperately” to curb spiralling inflation.
