ADNOC Onshore dishes out $173m EPC contract for one of its largest oilfields

ADNOC has awarded a $173 million EPC contract to unlock further production at the Asab oilfield.

Asab, one of the firm’s largest fields, will see a 12% boost in capacity thanks to the work, awarded to Dutch-Greek firm Archirodon Construction.

Nearly 70% of the value of the award will go to the UAE economy under Adnoc’s in-country value programme.

It comes as the UAE seeks to boost production capacity to five million barrels per day by 2030.

The three-year project will also boost the handling capacity of the Asab Central Degassing Station, which serves as the central processing hub for ADNOC Onshore’s South East and Haliba fields, while allowing ADNOC Onshore to support the production evaluation of nearby exploration blocks.