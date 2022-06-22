Ukraine missiles strike three Black Sea gas rigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Ukraine missiles strike three Black Sea gas rigs

Ukraine has launched missiles against three gas rigs in the Black Sea, according to Russian officials, south of Odessa.
By Allister Thomas
22/06/2022, 8:12 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / Viacheslav LopatiUkraine gas rigs
The Boyko towers rigs lie south of Odessa in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has launched missiles against three gas rigs in the Black Sea, according to Russian officials, south of Odessa.

Authorities in Ukraine said the Kremlin was using the trio of production platforms to host air defence and radar units, according to newspaper reports.

In the wake of the attacks on Monday, Sergey Aksyonov, head of occupied Crimea, said reported that seven people were missing and three others were injured following the attacks.

He added that a rescue operation is underway with patrol ships and aviation.

The Black Sea rigs, known as the Boyko towers, were seized by Russia from Ukraine back in 2014 to boost Russian control of air and sea in the area.

Formerly operated by Ukraine’s Chernomorneftegaz, the vessels were seized by Russia when it annexed the Crimea Peninsula.

Footage reportedly taken from a Russian rescue vessel in the area has shown one of the rigs leaning to one side with firefighters seeking to control the blaze on board.

Russian state media said 100 people were on board the vessels at the time of the attack.

