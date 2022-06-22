Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Verification agency Bureau Veritas (EPA: BVI) has won a multimillion-pound deal to support dozens of Shell platforms in the UK.

The three-year contract covers 26 offshore installations in the Northern and Southern North Sea, including decommissioning of the Brent Charlie platform, and three onshore gas plants.

Bureau Veritas will deliver verification and acoustic noise services across the sites, including technical integrity checks at the St Fergus, Mossmorran and Bacton facilities onshore.

The firm started working with Shell’s UK portfolio in 2004 and the new contract includes options to extend for a further two years.

Paul Shrieve, Vice-President Global Services at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “This latest programme of work was secured following a rigorous tendering process and shows that even with our existing relationship with Shell, we remain both a trusted and competitive choice for them when compared with our peers.

“BV has a proud history of working in the North Sea and has been involved in many of the most important chapters in its story. As we enter the decommissioning phase for a number of assets in the region, this new contract shows there is still a role for verification in the energy industry.”

The award comes after Bureau Veritas won a three-year contract with Ithaca Energy in the UK and a similar deal with Centrica Storage.

The Paris-listed firm’s share price is trading at 24.40 EUR.

Under the Shell contract, costs will be reduced due to an increase in remote working capacity and an “innovative commercial model” which will see any savings made during the contract split between both parties.

Mr Shrieve added: “The way the deal has been structured offers incentives to both parties, and the agreement we have shown an extreme level of trust and comfort from both sides. We are able to offer Shell further value through our digital innovations which can be connected to their systems, allowing both organisations to benefit.”

Shell shut down production on Brent Charlie, the last installation at the iconic oilfield, last year, saying decommissioning

Removal of the topsides is yet to take place and is expected next year.