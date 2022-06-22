Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Bureau Veritas wins multimillion-pound deal to support dozens of Shell UK platforms

By Allister Thomas
22/06/2022, 10:49 am Updated: 22/06/2022, 10:52 am
Brent Charlie is the last platform still to be removed at the iconic namesake oilfield.

Verification agency Bureau Veritas (EPA: BVI) has won a multimillion-pound deal to support dozens of Shell platforms in the UK.

The three-year contract covers 26 offshore installations in the Northern and Southern North Sea, including decommissioning of the Brent Charlie platform, and three onshore gas plants.

Bureau Veritas will deliver verification and acoustic noise services across the sites, including technical integrity checks at the St Fergus, Mossmorran and Bacton facilities onshore.

The firm started working with Shell’s UK portfolio in 2004 and the new contract includes options to extend for a further two years.

Paul Shrieve, Vice-President Global Services at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “This latest programme of work was secured following a rigorous tendering process and shows that even with our existing relationship with Shell, we remain both a trusted and competitive choice for them when compared with our peers.

“BV has a proud history of working in the North Sea and has been involved in many of the most important chapters in its story. As we enter the decommissioning phase for a number of assets in the region, this new contract shows there is still a role for verification in the energy industry.”

The award comes after Bureau Veritas won a three-year contract with Ithaca Energy in the UK and a similar deal with Centrica Storage.

The Paris-listed firm’s share price is trading at 24.40 EUR.

Under the Shell contract, costs will be reduced due to an increase in remote working capacity and an “innovative commercial model” which will see any savings made during the contract split between both parties.

Mr Shrieve added: “The way the deal has been structured offers incentives to both parties, and the agreement we have shown an extreme level of trust and comfort from both sides. We are able to offer Shell further value through our digital innovations which can be connected to their systems, allowing both organisations to benefit.”

Shell shut down production on Brent Charlie, the last installation at the iconic oilfield, last year, saying decommissioning

Removal of the topsides is yet to take place and is expected next year.

