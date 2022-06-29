Ithaca making progress on Abigail project ahead of first oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Ithaca making progress on Abigail project ahead of first oil

Ithaca Energy has given an update on progress for its Abigail project in the North Sea ahead of hitting first oil later this year
By Ryan Duff
29/06/2022, 12:24 pm
© Supplied by COSL DrillingIthaca Energy Abigail
The COSL Pioneer rig was booked to drill the first well at Abigail in October.

Ithaca Energy took to LinkedIn to confirm that its Abigail subsea construction campaign “is ongoing and progressing safely”.

The site’s subsea manifold and SSIV structure have been installed. Production and gas lift pipelines have also been laid on the seabed, these are being trenched later this week week.

With the tie-in and pre-commissioning phase fas approaching the subsea engineering team lead on Abigail Ken Duthie said: “We’re pleased that work is progressing safely and according to plan. As we continue with the trenching of the pipelines and prepare for the diving phase, we look forward to a smooth transition over to operations and successful completion of the overall project.”

Abigail

Located around 145 miles off Peterhead, Abigail is targeting up to 8.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to Ithaca estimates.

In its environmental statement, Ithaca said Abigail would be developed in two phases.

The first would involve converting an existing appraisal well in the western portion of the field into a production well.

Ithaca has estimated Abigail holds recoverable reserves of 3.9 – 8.3 million barrels.

If the reserves are found to be towards the top estimates the company will push on with the second phase – the drilling of another new production well around 18 months after first oil.

Ithaca is aiming for Abigail to collect first oil in the third quarter of this year.

The FPF-1 vessel

Abigail’s impact on the enviroment

Uplift, hosts of the Social Change Nest, claimed that Abigail is in conflict with efforts to mitigate climate change, citing a report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) last year that said there could be no new oil and gas developments if global temperature rise is to be limited to within 1.5 degrees.

Uplift founder and director Tessa Khan said:

“Why is the government sanctioning an oil and gas development that will see little to no benefit for UK energy customers or taxpayers, which only worsens the climate crisis, and where the only winners are the oil firm behind the project. If we carry on down this path, we’ll be dependent on a very expensive, highly polluting energy source for decades longer than is necessary.

“A serious response from the government to both unaffordable energy bills and the climate crisis, would see all this investment steered into cheaper UK renewables. The government needs to stop rolling over for the oil and gas industry, stop dishing out licences, and get on with making sure people have access to affordable, renewable energy.”

