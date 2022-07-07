Shell sees $1bn gain in refining on record fuel prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Shell sees $1bn gain in refining on record fuel prices

Shell (LON: SHEL) said soaring margins from fuel production may have added more than $1 billion to the earnings of its refining business last quarter, when gasoline prices broke records in several countries.
By Bloomberg
07/07/2022, 10:58 am Updated: 07/07/2022, 11:11 am
A freight train near a storage tank in the Shell Plc refinery at the Port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Europe's biggest port is where the sharp end of sanctions against Russia looks likely to hurt the Netherlands, even if the nation's economic statistics might suggest otherwise.

The trading update from the London-based energy giant is the first indicator of just how much cash was flowing into the coffers of major oil companies due to the inflationary surge in the price of gasoline, which climbed above $5 a gallon in the US for the first time.

While the rising cost of energy is strengthening the oil majors after several tough years, it risks a political backlash. US President Joe Biden has directly called on fuel retailers to cut prices and companies are facing windfall taxes in some countries.

Shell’s indicative refining margin jumped to $28.04 a barrel in the second quarter from $10.23 in the first three months of the year, the company said in a statement on Thursday. That’s expected to have a positive impact of $800 million to $1.2 billion on the results of its products division, compared with the prior period.

Shell’s shares advanced as much as 2.5%, and traded up 1.2% at 1,997.2 pence as of 9:36 a.m. in London.

Still, analysts at RBC Europe saw the update as “neutral,” citing uncertainty around the “magnitude of working capital outflows.” In May, Shell said that it would be hit by around $7.4 billion of working capital movements.

Oil prices have jumped 30% this year as the war in Ukraine stokes supply concerns. Having ramped up its long-term price assumptions, Shell now expects to reverse previous writedowns on asset values by $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion.

The company took a $3.9 billion impairment in the first quarter, stemming from its planned exit from ventures in Russia. It will take an additional hit of as much as $350 million from the loss of LNG volumes from the Russian Sakhalin-2 project, it said on Thursday.

Trading and optimization results from Shell’s sprawling integrated gas unit fell from the previous quarter, when the business benefited from “exceptional” trading opportunities. The renewables and energy solutions division is expected to report adjusted earnings of $400 million to $900 million for the second quarter amid an “exceptional market environment,” the statement showed.

Shell didn’t give an update on the future of its buyback program, having said it completed $8.5 billion of repurchases in the first half of the year. The company has previously signaled an acceleration in returns, saying that shareholder distributions would be in excess of 30% of operating cash flow.

