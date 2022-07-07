Sonatrach tweaks pricing conditions for Engie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Pipelines

Sonatrach tweaks pricing conditions for Engie

Sonatrach has struck a deal to supply France’s Engie with gas via the Medgaz pipeline.
By Ed Reed
07/07/2022, 11:10 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Medgaz under construction
Medgaz under construction

Sonatrach has struck a deal to supply France’s Engie with gas via the Medgaz pipeline.

The Algerian company said the agreement revises price formula and takes into account “market conditions”. It will run for three years, to 2024.

The two sides also agreed that they would extend their LNG and gas agreement. Sonatrach said it would take a larger role in supplying Engie. The deal provides for diversification of supply and energy security, it said.

The two companies also agreed that they would work to reduce their carbon footprint and assess new opportunities, particularly around hydrogen.

Sonatrach head Toufik Hakkar said on the weekend that the company had been renegotiating prices with a number of partners. Reuters has reported one option considered by the company is a link to spot gas prices.

Engie struck a deal with Sonatrach in March 2011 for the supply of 1 billion cubic metres per year via Medgaz. In 2019, Sonatrach agreed to extend its supply deal to almost 10 bcm over a number of years.

Engie said this would gas be delivered both via pipeline and as LNG, in particular via the Fos Tonkin terminal.

According to LNG industry body GIIGNL, Sonatrach has contracted to provide Engie with 1.5 million tonnes per year of LNG for an undisclosed duration.

The Medgaz pipeline runs from Beni Saf to Almeria, in southern Spain. Spain recently reversed the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe (GME) to provide gas to Morocco.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts