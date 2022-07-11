Oil sinks as China’s covid resurgence overshadows tight market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Oil sinks as China’s covid resurgence overshadows tight market

Oil declined as the prospect of more demand-sapping virus restrictions in China overshadowed signs of a tightening market.
By Bloomberg
11/07/2022, 8:00 am
© Bloombergcap on Russian oil
An oil pumping jack, also known as a "nodding donkey", in an oilfield near Dyurtyuli, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday 19 November 2020. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Oil declined as the prospect of more demand-sapping virus restrictions in China overshadowed signs of a tightening market.

West Texas Intermediate dropped near $103 a barrel after posting a loss last week in volatile trading. Virus cases continued to climb in Shanghai and other regions, with new sub-variants providing a challenge to the country’s Covid Zero strategy. Concerns that the US may tip into a recession are also hanging over the market as the central bank raises rates to combat inflation.

“Covid numbers are ticking up again,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “Although the possible demand impact of a recession continues to weigh on sentiment, the prevailing view, at least for now, is that the longer-term structural issues facing the oil market will support prices.”

Oil dipped below $100 a barrel last week before rebounding as the market was whipsawed by competing supply and demand outlooks. US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia this week during a tour of the Middle East as he seeks to tame rising energy prices that are weighing on the economy.

There are some signs of relief for Biden. Gasoline prices have fallen for 26 days — including the single biggest daily drop in more than a decade. It’s the longest streak of declines since April 2020. Motor fuel prices are a major contributor to inflation and a central issue in US elections.

Prices

WTI for August delivery fell 1.7% to $103.02 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 7:23 a.m. in London.

Brent for September settlement slid 1.4% to $105.55 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

Shanghai recorded 69 new infections for Sunday, the most since late May and up from 57 the day before. Elsewhere, the refining hub of Shandong reported 80 local cases and Beijing announced one infection.

The market is still grappling with tight supply, in part due to upended trade flows from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Time-spreads have firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, which indicate scarce supply.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts