Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

AIS Survivex invests £850k in new ‘state-of-the-art’ lifeboat simulators

Energy sector training firm AIS Survivex has invested around £850,000 into the very latest lifeboat simulator technology.
By Hamish Penman
12/07/2022, 11:21 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by AIS SurvivexThe new free fall lifeboat simulator at AIS Survivex
The new free fall lifeboat simulator at AIS Survivex

Energy sector training firm AIS Survivex has invested around £850,000 into the very latest lifeboat simulator technology.

Intended to increase marine safety and boost competency, the new software complements the existing training facility in Aberdeen Harbour.

It also means that AIS Survivex becomes the very first training business globally to offer OPITO-approved lifeboat training for coxswains – both practically in the Harbour and virtually via a simulator – for free fall and twin fall escape scenarios.

The cutting-edge technology includes three of the very latest lifeboat simulators – one free fall, one twin fall and an advanced coxswain mobile training simulator.

They provide realistic training experiences of lifeboat evacuation from an offshore oil & gas asset, various emergency scenarios and rescue at sea.

As well as being used for follow-on OPITO assessments and Lifeboat Coxswain Further Training, the simulators will help improve competency and raise safety standards.

Importantly, the simulators can recreate every type of weather condition and can also switch between night time and daytime settings.

That allows participants to practice escape and emergency scenarios in adverse weather and in the dark.

AIS Survivex centre manager in Aberdeen, Jamie Purves said: “We are delighted to become the first centre in the world to offer both simulated and traditional lifeboat training for coxswains.

“Our new lifeboat simulator technology is a major investment in our Aberdeen facility and underlines our continuing commitment to both the oil and gas and marine sectors to provide innovative training solutions, which build a competent and safe workforce.

“Traditional practical training using a real lifeboat in the sea is mandatory for the initial coxswain lifeboat certification but the simulators are perfect for refresher and enhanced assessments. Experiencing the lifeboat simulators is amazing and incredibly realistic. You truly think you’ve been at sea. They feel real. Another advantage of lifeboat simulation we can offer is to practice live launches in a safe environment.

“One of our simulators is a desktop version – the advanced coxswain training simulator. This can be taken to any worksite easily and quickly enabling personnel to practice live launches within a familiar environment and reducing the need to travel to and from a training centre. Providing choice and options for our customers is key and our new simulators will allow us to work with clients to deliver whatever lifeboat training suits them.

“As the UK’s leading energy sector training business, it’s essential that we continue to break barriers by offering our customers the latest technology available to keep their workforce safe. This investment achieves that and allows us to offer a broader range of options and capacity for coxswain training, as we remain reactive to the changing regulatory environment that continues to embrace different ways to keep offshore workers safe.“

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts