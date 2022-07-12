Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Energy sector training firm AIS Survivex has invested around £850,000 into the very latest lifeboat simulator technology.

Intended to increase marine safety and boost competency, the new software complements the existing training facility in Aberdeen Harbour.

It also means that AIS Survivex becomes the very first training business globally to offer OPITO-approved lifeboat training for coxswains – both practically in the Harbour and virtually via a simulator – for free fall and twin fall escape scenarios.

The cutting-edge technology includes three of the very latest lifeboat simulators – one free fall, one twin fall and an advanced coxswain mobile training simulator.

They provide realistic training experiences of lifeboat evacuation from an offshore oil & gas asset, various emergency scenarios and rescue at sea.

As well as being used for follow-on OPITO assessments and Lifeboat Coxswain Further Training, the simulators will help improve competency and raise safety standards.

Importantly, the simulators can recreate every type of weather condition and can also switch between night time and daytime settings.

That allows participants to practice escape and emergency scenarios in adverse weather and in the dark.

AIS Survivex centre manager in Aberdeen, Jamie Purves said: “We are delighted to become the first centre in the world to offer both simulated and traditional lifeboat training for coxswains.

“Our new lifeboat simulator technology is a major investment in our Aberdeen facility and underlines our continuing commitment to both the oil and gas and marine sectors to provide innovative training solutions, which build a competent and safe workforce.

“Traditional practical training using a real lifeboat in the sea is mandatory for the initial coxswain lifeboat certification but the simulators are perfect for refresher and enhanced assessments. Experiencing the lifeboat simulators is amazing and incredibly realistic. You truly think you’ve been at sea. They feel real. Another advantage of lifeboat simulation we can offer is to practice live launches in a safe environment.

“One of our simulators is a desktop version – the advanced coxswain training simulator. This can be taken to any worksite easily and quickly enabling personnel to practice live launches within a familiar environment and reducing the need to travel to and from a training centre. Providing choice and options for our customers is key and our new simulators will allow us to work with clients to deliver whatever lifeboat training suits them.

“As the UK’s leading energy sector training business, it’s essential that we continue to break barriers by offering our customers the latest technology available to keep their workforce safe. This investment achieves that and allows us to offer a broader range of options and capacity for coxswain training, as we remain reactive to the changing regulatory environment that continues to embrace different ways to keep offshore workers safe.“