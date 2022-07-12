Altrad takes on 2,000 Sparrows workers as acquisition closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Altrad takes on 2,000 Sparrows workers as acquisition closes

Altrad has announced the successful acquisition of Aberdeen-headquartered Sparrows Group, which concluded on 11 July.
By Andrew Dykes
12/07/2022, 11:21 am
2,000 Sparrows workers will join Altrad's UK and Ireland workforce, which already stands at more than 7,000

The French industrial services giant first announced plans to buy the business back in March, as part of a deal that would see around 2,000 workers join the group.

Altrad previously said the firm would run independently within the group, and that redundancies were therefore “unlikely”. It did not disclose the value of the transaction.

Sparrows provides engineering, inspection, operations and maintenance services to the offshore energy and industrial sectors. With a history rooted in the North Sea, the company supplied crane services to the Forties field in 1975 before opening its first training facility in Aberdeen eight years later.

It went on to move into new markets in the 1990s including Angola, Australia and the UAE, and has operations spanning the Americas, Middle East, Caspian, India and Asia Pacific.

Altrad said the business would complement its own international footprint and help further diversify its presence across multiple sectors, particularly in the renewables market, as the deal includes the acquisition of Sparrows’ wind business, Alpha.

Co-CEO Ran Oren said: “We are delighted to welcome Sparrows and its 2,000 strong team into the Group. As the world’s leading lifting and handling specialist its level of technical expertise and experience is an extremely valuable addition to our capability. We are committed to investing in Sparrows to support its continued growth so together we can play our part in supporting industry to ensure safety and transition towards a more sustainable future.”

Sparrows’ CEO Stewart Mitchell described the move as “a pivotal moment” for the company, offering “many advantages”.

“We are a people business and being part of the Altrad Group delivers even more opportunities for our people to develop fulfilling careers. By working together to share our skills and knowledge we will be able to support each other’s growth aspirations while our combined service offerings will allow us to deliver integrated solutions to global clients,” Mr Mitchell continued.

The acquisition is just one of a series of deals completed by Altrad in the past year, in which it has added a reported €1.4 billion to its global turnover.

In January it completed a takeover of Muehlhan’s oil and gas business in Denmark and the UK, with the changeover of 750 North Sea workers.

And in May, it struck a deal with Doosan Enerbility for its offshore asset management division which will see a further 4,000 workers join the existing 52,000 staff within the group.

