Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

ExxonMobil and ASCO among quartet of new EIC board appointments

The Energy Industries Council (EIC) trade association has appointed a quartet of new board members.
By Allister Thomas
18/07/2022, 8:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by EICeic board
New board appointments for EIC include Ileana Ferber, ExxonMobil's corporate local content subject matters expert.

The Energy Industries Council (EIC) trade association has appointed a quartet of new board members.

Representatives from ExxonMobil, logistics firm ASCO,  and crew transfer and cargo equipment company Reflex Marine are among the appointees to help it achieve strategic goals.

Neil Golding, EIC director of market intelligence, has meanwhile been made an executive member of the board.

Joining in non-executive roles are Ileana Ferber, ExxonMobil’s corporate local content subject matters expert, Thuy-Tien Le Guen Dang, ASCO Group’s sustainability and marketing manager, and Sandra Antonovic, Reflex Marine’s chief operating officer.

eic board © Supplied by EIC
Thuy-Tien Le Guen Dang, ASCO Group?s Sustainability and Marketing Manager.

Chief executive Stuart Broadley said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ileana, Thuy-Tien and Sandra as new EIC non-executive directors. They bring their unique skillsets and expertise to help us keep pace with a fast-changing global energy market.

“Their appointment is in line with our strategy of having a gender-balanced board. I’d also like to recognise this moment, as Ileana is our first director to represent an international energy operator on our board.”

eic board © Supplied by EIC
Sandra Antonovic, Reflex Marine?s Chief Operating Officer.

EIC said the new board members have a diverse range of expertise in local content, sustainability, marketing, industry data and analytics, and operations, as well as other insights gained throughout years of experience in the energy industry.

ExxonMobil’s Ileana Ferber said: “Connecting global suppliers with buyers in the oil and gas industry has been one of the roles that I have enjoyed the most in my career. Building suppliers’ capabilities in the energy sector will make markets competitive, and in turn economies will grow. This is how I envision my contributions to the EIC from day one.”

© Supplied by EIC
Neil Golding, EIC’s Director of Market Intelligence.

Thuy-Tien Le Guen Dang, of ASCO Group, said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed as a Non-Executive Director at the EIC. It is an exciting time for the energy industry and I’m looking forward to supporting the EIC and its members with their growth and sustainable opportunities in the wider energy sector worldwide.”

Sandra Antonovic, of Reflex Marine, said: “Having been a member of the EIC for over a decade, I was incredibly honoured to be selected as a Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors. I am looking forward to sharing my knowledge and experience in a joint effort to ensure EIC enhances its reach and continues to act as an indispensable platform for business growth and market development of any company working in the energy industry.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts