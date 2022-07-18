Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Energy Industries Council (EIC) trade association has appointed a quartet of new board members.

Representatives from ExxonMobil, logistics firm ASCO, and crew transfer and cargo equipment company Reflex Marine are among the appointees to help it achieve strategic goals.

Neil Golding, EIC director of market intelligence, has meanwhile been made an executive member of the board.

Joining in non-executive roles are Ileana Ferber, ExxonMobil’s corporate local content subject matters expert, Thuy-Tien Le Guen Dang, ASCO Group’s sustainability and marketing manager, and Sandra Antonovic, Reflex Marine’s chief operating officer.

© Supplied by EIC

Chief executive Stuart Broadley said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ileana, Thuy-Tien and Sandra as new EIC non-executive directors. They bring their unique skillsets and expertise to help us keep pace with a fast-changing global energy market.

“Their appointment is in line with our strategy of having a gender-balanced board. I’d also like to recognise this moment, as Ileana is our first director to represent an international energy operator on our board.”

© Supplied by EIC

EIC said the new board members have a diverse range of expertise in local content, sustainability, marketing, industry data and analytics, and operations, as well as other insights gained throughout years of experience in the energy industry.

ExxonMobil’s Ileana Ferber said: “Connecting global suppliers with buyers in the oil and gas industry has been one of the roles that I have enjoyed the most in my career. Building suppliers’ capabilities in the energy sector will make markets competitive, and in turn economies will grow. This is how I envision my contributions to the EIC from day one.”

© Supplied by EIC

Thuy-Tien Le Guen Dang, of ASCO Group, said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed as a Non-Executive Director at the EIC. It is an exciting time for the energy industry and I’m looking forward to supporting the EIC and its members with their growth and sustainable opportunities in the wider energy sector worldwide.”

Sandra Antonovic, of Reflex Marine, said: “Having been a member of the EIC for over a decade, I was incredibly honoured to be selected as a Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors. I am looking forward to sharing my knowledge and experience in a joint effort to ensure EIC enhances its reach and continues to act as an indispensable platform for business growth and market development of any company working in the energy industry.”