Oil holds above $100 as traders weigh tight market, OPEC+ limits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Oil holds above $100 as traders weigh tight market, OPEC+ limits

Oil held above $100 a barrel after posting the biggest one-day advance since May as fears of a fast-tightening market gripped traders.
By Bloomberg
19/07/2022, 4:34 am
© BloombergStorage tanks at the TotalEnergies SE Leuna oil refinery in Leuna, Germany, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. TotalEnergies' 240,000 barrels per day Leuna refinery is set to cease importing Russian crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline some time later this year. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Storage tanks at the TotalEnergies SE Leuna oil refinery in Leuna, Germany, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. TotalEnergies' 240,000 barrels per day Leuna refinery is set to cease importing Russian crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline some time later this year. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Oil held above $100 a barrel after posting the biggest one-day advance since May as fears of a fast-tightening market gripped traders.

West Texas Intermediate was steady after rallying by more than 5% on Monday. That surge came after Saudi Arabia declined to commit to output increases following a visit by US President Joe Biden, and a disruption along the Keystone pipeline cut shipments of some Canadian oil to US refiners.

Oil markets have seen volatile trading in recent weeks as traders navigated concerns that a looming recession would hurt demand, the fallout from a stronger dollar, and signs that underlying physical conditions remain tight. At the same time, the US is pressing ahead with a plan to try to cap Russian crude prices to starve Moscow of funds needed to sustain its invasion of Ukraine.

“The force majeure on some crude flows through the Keystone pipeline cuts Canadian crude exports to the US and is price-supportive,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “But that will now have to wrestle with ongoing demand fears on account of the economy.”

Still despite the slowdown concerns, oil markets are steeply backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts — was $4.43 a barrel, up by more than $1 from a week ago.

Prices:
WTI for August delivery added 4 cents to $102.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:52 a.m. in Singapore.
Brent for September settlement eased 0.2% to $106.10 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

On his visit to Saudi Arabia, President Biden urged producers from the region to boost supplies. In response, Saudi ministers insisted policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, referring to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia.

“The whole concept of going to Saudi Arabia to ask for extra production is sort of impractical,” Fereidun Fesharaki, chairman of industry consultant FGE, told Bloomberg TV, noting that the kingdom has already been pumping crude at close to its historical peak, with little spare capacity likely left to tap. “If there’s no buffer in the market, the prices will go haywire.”

Crude will trade at more than $100 a barrel for the rest of the year and stay high after that, requiring OPEC+ to manage supply and demand, according to Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar. OPEC and its allies next meet on Aug. 3.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts