Sembcorp Marine wins deal for major energy company in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

Sembcorp Marine wins deal for major energy company in Australia

Singapore yard Sembcorp Marine will provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for a gas topsides project in Australia for an unnamed major energy company. The project is believed to be the Shell-led Crux gas field development offshore Western Australia.
By Energy Voice
19/07/2022, 5:45 am Updated: 19/07/2022, 6:20 am
© Supplied by BloombergShell
Sembcorp Marine is believed to be building the gas topsides for Shell's Crux development offshore Australia

Singapore yard Sembcorp Marine will provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for a gas topsides project in Australia for an unnamed major energy company. The project is believed to be the Shell-led Crux gas field development offshore Western Australia.

Sembcorp Marine said that work on the topsides will be for four years.

In late May, Shell (LON:SHEL) said that it had taken a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Crux natural gas field to backfill the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, as the supermajor eyes strengthening demand from Asian customers, seeking to transition from coal to gas.

Shell approves $2.5bn Crux gas project to backfill Prelude LNG off Australia

Construction will start this year and first gas is expected in 2027, Shell said in late May.

The $2.5 billion development will consist of an unmanned platform operated remotely from the 3.6 million tonnes per year (t/y) Prelude FLNG facility. Five wells will be drilled initially, and an export pipeline will connect the platform to Prelude, which is around 160 kilometres to the south-west of Crux in Commonwealth marine waters of the northern Browse basin.

Shell’s partners at Crux are Japan’s Osaka Gas, and a unit of Australia’s Seven Group Holdings.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts