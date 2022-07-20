Rishi Sunak pledges to reinstate separate Department for Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Rishi Sunak pledges to reinstate separate Department for Energy

Rishi Sunak has pledged to reinstate a separate Department for Energy should he become the UK’s next Prime Minister.
By Allister Thomas
20/07/2022, 12:47 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by HM Treasuryrishi sunak energy
Rishi Sunak visited Aberdeen last month, while he was still Chancellor

The former Chancellor, and frontrunner in the race for the top job, has told The Telegraph he would resurrect the department, which was abolished in 2016.

Then PM Theresa May subsumed the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) and Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) into the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) which is today headed up by Kwasi Kwarteng.

Rishi Sunak told The Telegraph that re-establishing the department would help make the UK “energy independent”.

He would also establish an Energy Security Committee ahead of the coming winter to deal with the supply crunch and market reforms to cut bills.

Speaking to the newspaper, he said: “As energy bills skyrocket in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has never been more important that our country achieves energy sovereignty, so that we’re no longer reliant on the volatility of the global energy supply.”

“That’s why as prime minister I would introduce an ambitious new plan to make the UK energy independent, investing in vital new technologies.

“I am committed to Net Zero by 2050, but that can’t mean neglecting our energy security. So although the legal target for energy sovereignty will be 2045 and I will work night and day to ensure we beat that target, securing a safer future for the next generation.”

Sunak is one of three candidates remaining in the race to become Tory party leader and PM, alongside Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss.

He remains the frontrunner, with a vote on Tuesday having given him backing of 118 MPs, including the current energy minister Greg Hands who described him as the “stand-out choice for the job”.

The party is due to conduct a another vote which will select the final two candidates.

