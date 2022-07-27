Lundin legend Lukas passes away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lundin legend Lukas passes away

Lukas Lundin, of the Lundin Group, has died at the age of 64 after a two-year struggle with brain cancer.
By Ed Reed
27/07/2022, 5:00 pm Updated: 27/07/2022, 5:15 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Lundin EnergyAncala Rolvsnes Scotland
Rolvsnes and Solveig are tie-backs to Lundin Energy's Edvard Grieg hub.

Lukas oversaw the transformation of Canmex Minerals, from an East African mining company, into Africa Oil. He was also “instrumental” in the inception of Africa Energy in 2015, the company said.

Lukas played a role in the launch of Lundin Energy. He was critical to the combination of the company’s exploration and production assets with Aker BP.

Headshot of man with red and white tie © Supplied by Lundin Group
Picture shows; Lukas Lundin. Supplied by Lundin Group

A joint statement from his sons, Harry, Adam, Jack and William, said they “could not have had a better father and mentor”.

“Our family is deeply saddened about Lukas’ passing but takes comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on for generations to come. Having worked side-by-side with Lukas for many years, all of us look forward to continuing to build on the successes of the companies within the Lundin Group – with the support of our shareholders and stakeholders, not least the members of the local communities where we operate,” they said.

“The companies in the Lundin Group stand stronger than ever and the Lundin family is united in our commitment to remain long-term shareholders.”

Lukas Lundin retired from chairing Lundin Mining in February.

Adolf Lundin founded the Lundin Group in 1971. He had two sons, Lukas and Ian. Companies in the Lundin Group have a combined capitalisation of around $11 billion.

According to family legend, in 1970, Adolf proposed a division between his sons of the oil business and the mining. Lukas, then aged 12, opted for the mines and Ian, aged 9, went for oil and gas.

Continued vision

Africa Oil president and CEO Keith Hill described Lukas as a “leading force in responsible, sustainable and profitable development of natural resources”.

“His tireless enthusiasm, his endless persistence and his steadfast knowledge that we were performing an invaluable service to the world by working with developing nations to create value through the responsible development  of their resources, should be a model for future generations,” Hill said.

The Africa Oil official pledged to continue Lukas’ vision with the third generation of the Lundin family.

Africa Energy president and CEO Garrett Soden voiced condolences for group chairman William Lundin and his family.

“Lukas was a legendary entrepreneur whose track record speaks for itself.  The Africa Energy team is very thankful for the Lundin family’s continued support, and we look forward to working with the third generation as they carry on Lukas’ vision in the natural resources sector.”

Lukas Lundin had a fortune of around $2.5 billion. He was the owner of the Savannah yacht, said to be the world’s largest metallic-painted floating object.

