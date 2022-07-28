Thailand signs first long-term US LNG deal as Cheniere strikes again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thailand signs first long-term US LNG deal as Cheniere strikes again

Cheniere will supply 1 million tonnes per year (t/y) of LNG to Thailand’s PTT from its Corpus Christi export terminal in the US after the pair signed a 20-year contract starting in 2026. Significantly, it marks the first US liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal agreed with PTT, Thailand’s largest state-owned, multinational energy company.
By Damon Evans
28/07/2022, 2:10 am Updated: 28/07/2022, 2:12 am
Workers at Cheniere's Corpus Christi LNG plant in the US
The deal “calls for a combination of free-on-board (FOB) and delivered ex-ship (DES) deliveries. This customised structure represents a further evolution in Cheniere’s commercial offerings tailored to the specific needs of LNG customers around the world. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee,” Cheniere said in a statement.

“We are pleased to enter into this 20-year SPA with a subsidiary of PTT, the state-owned oil and gas company of Thailand which developed, owns and operates Thailand’s first LNG import terminal, and is an energy leader in a key, fast-growing Southeast Asian market,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is the first direct LNG contract from a US LNG producer for PTT Global LNG, and this agreement not only reflects the critical need for long-term, reliable LNG supply across the globe, but also the important role LNG has to play in powering growing economies for decades to come,” he added.

Thailand needs ‘shale’ gas moment as energy crisis deepens on PTTEP’s watch

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT’s President and Chief Executive Officer said “our ambition is to move forward with the future energy while ensuring energy security. We actively engage in the LNG business and target to be a global LNG player by managing an LNG portfolio of 9 million t/y by 2030. By the end of this year, PTT’s LNG receiving terminals will be able to accommodate regasification capacity up to 19 million tons per year with our new terminal.”

Falling domestic gas supplies from the Gulf of Thailand have led the Southeast Asian nation to import more liquefied natural gas (LNG) amid surging global prices, which has significantly weakened the country’s energy security. Natural gas is a key fuel for power generation in Thailand, as a result, the Thai people are facing much higher electricity bills. Moreover, reports suggest Thailand is at risk of a fuel crunch with imported LNG becoming too pricey.

