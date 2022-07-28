Refining drives doubling of TotalEnergies’ second quarter income

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Refining drives doubling of TotalEnergies’ second quarter income

TotalEnergies has reported net income of $5.69 billion, up more than two and a half times from the first quarter, driven largely by its downstream and chemicals operations.
By Ed Reed
28/07/2022, 7:44 am Updated: 28/07/2022, 9:57 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesAn industrial facility lit up at dusk, with water reflections in the foreground
Picture shows; Port Arthur refinery, Texas. Port Arthur, Texas. Supplied by TotalEnergies Date; Unknown

TotalEnergies has reported net income of $5.69 billion, up more than two and a half times from the first quarter, driven largely by its downstream and chemicals operations.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $18.74bn, versus $17.4bn in the first quarter. Cash flow from operations was $16.28bn, a big increase from the $7.62bn in the previous quarter.

Exploration and production contributed $4.72bn, a modest fall from the $5.02bn. Integrated gas, renewables and power also fell, from $3.05bn to $2.56bn.

However, refining and chemicals was up at $2.76bn, from $1.12bn and marketing reached $466 million, from $272mn.

“LNG sales rose to more than 25 million tonnes in the first half, with 60% in Europe, and TotalEnergies’ refineries raised the utilisation rate to nearly 90%,” Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné said.

The company took another $3.5bn impairment, largely based on international sanctions and its Novatek stake. Excluding Russia, adjusted net income was $9.1bn.

E&P provided cash flow of $7.4bn “despite a decrease in production in the quarter that was due to planned maintenance and security-related cuts in Nigeria and Libya”, Pouyanné said. “TotalEnergies approved the launch of projects such as Ballymore in the US, Begonia, CLOV Phase 3 in Angola as well as Eldfisk North in Norway.”

Oil production fell quarter on quarter, to 1.27mn barrels per day, while gas was also down slightly at 1.47mn boepd.

Royal Bank of Canada’s Biraj Borkhataria described the company’s result as neutral, speculating Total was “perhaps saving the fireworks for its September” capital markets day.

Total’s “results came in a touch above consensus expectations, with weaker upstream earnings offset by strong refining”, the RBC analyst said. The company “came in below our expectations across net income and cash flow”.

Big margins

Pouyanné said the downstream had seen “exceptionally high refining margins on distillates and gasoline”. Given this, the company set out a fuel price cut for its French customers.

The variable cost margin for European refining reached $145.7 per tonne up from $46.3 quarter on quarter. On a year on year basis it was even higher, up 14.3 times, from $10.2 per tonne.

Total increased refinery throughput by 47% over the first quarter, among higher demand in Europe and the US. It restarted the Donges refinery, in France, and the Leuna refinery, in Germany.

However, total fuel sales were roughly flat. A recovery in aviation demand offset a decline in sales to commercial and industrial customers.

Owing to the company’s strong performance, Total cut net debt to $12.97bn, down from $17bn at the end of the first quarter. Net debt to capital ratio fell to 9.8%, from 12.5%.

Updated at 9:54 am with RBC comment. 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts