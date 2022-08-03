Neptune awards £10m vessel services contract for Cygnus field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Neptune awards £10m vessel services contract for Cygnus field

Neptune Energy announced today it has awarded a £10 million three-year vessel services contract to Sentinel Marine, to provide offshore support for its operated Cygnus gas field in the North Sea.
By Ryan Duff
03/08/2022, 7:45 am
Neptune Cygnus
The Cygnus Sentinel ERRV, owned by Sentinel Marine. The firm will take on four new ERRVs by the end of next year.

Neptune is partners with Spirit Energy in the Cygnus field in which it is a minority shareholder, owning 38.75% to Spirt’s 61.25%.

After a tendering process, Sentinel Marine won the contract and will continue to deploy
its Multi Role, Emergency Response & Rescue (MRERR) vessel, in the Neptune operated field.

The vessel will also support an upcoming drilling campaign on the Cygnus field.

The Cygnus Sentinel’s fuel-efficient, multi-role specification enables the vessel to provide both emergency response and platform supply services, reducing CO2 emissions.

Neptune Energy’s UK country director Alan Muirhead said: “The MRERRV has an essential role in supporting safe operations at Cygnus.

“Sentinel Marine has been supporting operations at Cygnus since 2014 and we are pleased to continue working together to maintain safe and efficient operations.”

Cygnus Field

Neptune Energy energy security © Supplied by Neptune Energy
Signage on the Cygnus Alpha platform, operated by Neptune Energy.

Earlier this year Neptune Energy spent £3 million on contracts on the Cygnus field.

The deals for work at the Cygnus Alpha and Bravo platforms covered diving support vessel services, helicopter services and general inspection activities.

This was to maintain high levels of production from the facility, which is capable of producing 6% of UK domestic gas demand – according to Neptune.

Cygnus is the largest single producing gas field in the UK, typically exporting over 250 million standard cubic feet of gas a day. This gas is exported along a 34 mile long pipeline.

It supplies energy to the equivalent of 1.5 million UK homes and has a field life of over 20 years.

Cygnus Alpha consists of three bridge-linked platforms; a wellhead drilling centre, a processing/utilities unit and living quarters/central control room.

Meanwhile, Cygnus Bravo is an unmanned satellite platform, around four miles northwest of Cygnus Alpha.

