Neptune awards £10m vessel services contract for Cygnus field

Neptune Energy announced today it has awarded a £10 million three-year vessel services contract to Sentinel Marine, to provide offshore support for its operated Cygnus gas field in the North Sea.

Neptune is partners with Spirit Energy in the Cygnus field in which it is a minority shareholder, owning 38.75% to Spirt’s 61.25%.

After a tendering process, Sentinel Marine won the contract and will continue to deploy

its Multi Role, Emergency Response & Rescue (MRERR) vessel, in the Neptune operated field.

The vessel will also support an upcoming drilling campaign on the Cygnus field.

The Cygnus Sentinel’s fuel-efficient, multi-role specification enables the vessel to provide both emergency response and platform supply services, reducing CO2 emissions.

Neptune Energy’s UK country director Alan Muirhead said: “The MRERRV has an essential role in supporting safe operations at Cygnus.

“Sentinel Marine has been supporting operations at Cygnus since 2014 and we are pleased to continue working together to maintain safe and efficient operations.”

Cygnus Field

Earlier this year Neptune Energy spent £3 million on contracts on the Cygnus field.

The deals for work at the Cygnus Alpha and Bravo platforms covered diving support vessel services, helicopter services and general inspection activities.

This was to maintain high levels of production from the facility, which is capable of producing 6% of UK domestic gas demand – according to Neptune.

Cygnus is the largest single producing gas field in the UK, typically exporting over 250 million standard cubic feet of gas a day. This gas is exported along a 34 mile long pipeline.

It supplies energy to the equivalent of 1.5 million UK homes and has a field life of over 20 years.

Cygnus Alpha consists of three bridge-linked platforms; a wellhead drilling centre, a processing/utilities unit and living quarters/central control room.

Meanwhile, Cygnus Bravo is an unmanned satellite platform, around four miles northwest of Cygnus Alpha.