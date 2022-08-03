BP’s oil trading chief Daniel Wise to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BP’s oil trading chief Daniel Wise to retire

BP's global head of crude oil trading Daniel Wise will retire at the end of this month, according to people familiar with the matter.
By Bloomberg
03/08/2022, 7:02 am
© PRESS AND JOURNALBP hydrogen
BP, North Sea Headquarters, Dyce, Aberdeen.

Wise will be replaced by Alejandro Arboleda, currently a crude trader for BP, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.

While BP is better known for its retail filling stations and oil and gas fields, the company also has a secretive and sprawling trading division which can add billions of dollars to its bottom-line. The unit last quarter helped boost BP’s earnings to a 14-year high. The person helming it holds one of the most powerful roles in the global commodities trading industry.

Arboleda has been with the oil major since 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile. Arboleda didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

BP declined to comment.

Wise, originally based in London, had relocated to Chicago in 2018 to lead the trading division after Donald Porteous, once known as the “King of Cushing” and one of the world’s most powerful traders, retired in 2016.

Wise, who is around 40, joined BP in the early 2000s as an apprentice. He was viewed as a rising star and and rose through the ranks working on some of the company’s most profitable trading books, like its North Sea desk, according to former colleagues.

BP doesn’t disclose how much money its trading makes, but has said the activity typically boosts its return on average capital employed by around 2 percentage points. Last quarter, adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization for its refining and trading unit was $3.73 billion, the company said Tuesday. That compares with just $301 million a year ago.

The windfall comes as commodity traders enjoy their most profitable period in history, thanks to surging energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Vitol Group, the world’s larges independent oil trader, posted a record profit of $4.2 billion last year — handing $3 billion of that to executives and senior staff.

