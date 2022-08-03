Orcadian executes Carra farm-out deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Orcadian executes Carra farm-out deal

Orcadian Energy (AIM:ORCA) has executed a formal agreement with Carrick Resources which will see the latter farm in to a 50% share of its Carra prospect in exchange for further seismic interpretation.
By Andrew Dykes
03/08/2022, 7:22 am Updated: 03/08/2022, 9:02 am
© Orcadian EnergyOrcadian Carra Carrick
Carra

Orcadian Energy (AIM:ORCA) has executed a formal agreement with Carrick Resources which will see the latter farm in to a 50% share of its Carra prospect in exchange for further seismic interpretation.

The North Sea-focused firm first mooted a deal for Carra, a sub-area of Licence P2320, last October.

The prospect lies to the east of the Crinan and Dandy discoveries and to the South of Fyne.

While undrilled and unexplored, early internal estimates from Carrick indicate it could contain P50 recoverable prospective resources of 30 million barrels of oil.

The farm-out deal has no cash consideration, but will instead be satisfied by the fulfilment of work milestones.

Carrick will review existing data and reinterpret data currently being reprocessed by TGS, and will remap the prospect.

In return, on completion of the updated mapping, Orcadian will, assign a 50% interest in the sub-area of licence P2320 to Carrick.

This work is expected to take four months, and Carrick can withdraw from the agreement prior to completion of the remapping of the prospect.

Carrick has agreed that after the transfer, it will then work up the Carra prospect to drill-ready status and manage a further farm-out process on the prospect.

Orcadian’s CEO Steve Brown said: “We are delighted to have signed the SPA with Carrick.  This SPA enables us to further de-risk and maximise value from our assets in a very cost-effective way while developing a drill ready prospect on Carra.

“Progressing Pilot and the prospects close to it remains our core focus whilst we continue to extract the maximum value on all our assets. We look forward to working with the Carrick team progressing Carra.”

In June Orcadian successfully raised a further £1 million to help progress development of its wind-powered Pilot project.

The funds, raised through a share placing, will help pay for a key Field Development Plan, licence fees and for other general working capital purposes.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts