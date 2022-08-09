Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Awilco Drilling preparing for final showdown with Keppel FELS over cancelled rig orders

It is nearing crunch time for Awilco Drilling in its long-running dispute with Keppel FELS over the cancellation of two major oil rig orders.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/08/2022, 7:49 am Updated: 09/08/2022, 9:33 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Awilco Drilling Keppel FELS
Computer generated images of the cancelled Nordic Winter and Nordic Spring rigs

It is nearing crunch time for Awilco Drilling in its long-running dispute with Keppel FELS over the cancellation of two major oil rig orders.

Preparations for the arbitration case against the shipbuilder are continuing, Westhill-headquartered Awilco said, and an outcome could be delivered within in the next year.

Orders for the Nordic Winter and the Nordic Spring were made in 2018 and 2019 respectively, but were cancelled a couple of years later.

Keppel has lodged statement of claims for $424.9 million for the Nordic Winter, and $268.9m for the Nordic Spring.

Awilco has “strongly denied” the demands and has entered counter-claims of its own.

It is expected that the final arbitration outcome for Nordic Winter will be no earlier than Q4 this year, while the Nordic Spring dispute is expected to wrap up no earlier than Q2 next year.

Awilco pulled the plug on the order for the Nordic Winter in June 2020, claiming a breach of contract, and asked to reclaim its £40m plus interest paid to date. The firm had previously stated slow progress was being made by the shipbuilder in Singapore.

Steel was cut on the Nordic Spring in the third quarter of 2019 and contractual delivery was meant to be in March 2022.

Keppel issued Awilco with a notice of cancellation in December 2020, claiming Awilco would not be able to make its second instalment payment, due three months later.

Both rigs have since been taken up by Dolphin Drilling, whose headquarters are also in Aberdeen.

Awilco published its second quarter results for 2022 on Tuesday.

In the first half of the year it made no revenue, having sold its only operational asset, the WilPhoenix, to Well-Safe Solutions.

Meanwhile the sale of WilHunter for environmentally responsible recycling in Turkey was concluded on June 22.

Operating loss for H1 2022 was $11.5m and analysist have speculated that the end could be nigh for Awilco, which has 12 Aberdeen-based employees.

At the end of the second quarter, the company had a cash balance of $10.5m and no outstanding debt.

A short-term shareholder loan of $4m with Awilhelmsen Offshore and QVT Family Office Fund was redeemed on June 9.

If both arbitration cases with Keppel run to their current timetable, Awilco says the remaining costs may exceed its current cash balance.

If new funding is necessary, the company expects it to be required by October 2022, and potential financing alternatives are being explored.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts