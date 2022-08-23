France bans fossil fuel advertisement and Sydney looks to follow suit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

France rolled out a ban on the advertisement of all energy products relating to fossil fuels yesterday.

Firms will no longer be able to promote petroleum energy products, energy from the combustion of coal mining and hydrogen-containing carbons.

The advertisement of natural gas is still permitted however, but will fall under the new rules in June next year.

US-based Climate Accountability Institute reported that fossil fuel companies are among the top carbon polluters and earn millions in profits while promoting the sale of coal and gas.

There have been calls for such a ban, and last year Greenpeace, alongside 20 other environmental organisations, demanded the European Union ban fossil fuel advertisements.

This advertisement ban in France was covered in the climate law adopted by the parliament in August 2021, aiming to put in place stricter regulations in order to reduce energy consumption and promote renewable energy.

Financial investments and communication-related sponsorship do not come under the ban and therefore are still legal.

It is also legal to advertise decarbonised hydrogen, fuels that have at least 50% renewable energy content and comply with greenhouse gas emission reduction criteria, and gas supply with 50% biogas content.

Breaking this new law can result in a €20,000 – €100,000 fine and repeat offenders may have to pay double the amount.

Sydney votes on ban

Last night the city of Sydney also held a vote to ban the advertisement of fossil fuels, becoming the first jurisdiction in New South Wales to do so.

Victoria, Yarra City Council and Moreland City Council both voted on how they should proceed with bans on fossil fuel advertisement in April and July respectively.

Lord mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore was requested to write to both the federal minister for communications Michelle Rowland and outgoing NSW minister for digital government Victor Dominello to create restrictions on both federal and state levels.

The city of Sydney’s chief executive has been requested to “investigate implementing restrictions on advertising for fossil fuels for any council controlled signage or property, as well as a ban on accepting sponsorships from companies whose main business is the extraction or sale of coal, oil or gas.”