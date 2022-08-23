France bans fossil fuel advertisement and Sydney looks to follow suit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

France bans fossil fuel advertisement and Sydney looks to follow suit

France rolled out a ban on the advertisement of all energy products relating to fossil fuels yesterday.
By Ryan Duff
23/08/2022, 10:04 am Updated: 23/08/2022, 10:05 am
France fossil fuel advertisement
French President Emmanuel Macron

France rolled out a ban on the advertisement of all energy products relating to fossil fuels yesterday.

Firms will no longer be able to promote petroleum energy products, energy from the combustion of coal mining and hydrogen-containing carbons.

The advertisement of natural gas is still permitted however, but will fall under the new rules in June next year.

US-based Climate Accountability Institute reported that fossil fuel companies are among the top carbon polluters and earn millions in profits while promoting the sale of coal and gas.

There have been calls for such a ban, and last year Greenpeace, alongside 20 other environmental organisations, demanded the European Union ban fossil fuel advertisements.

This advertisement ban in France was covered in the climate law adopted by the parliament in August 2021, aiming to put in place stricter regulations in order to reduce energy consumption and promote renewable energy.

Financial investments and communication-related sponsorship do not come under the ban and therefore are still legal.

It is also legal to advertise decarbonised hydrogen, fuels that have at least 50% renewable energy content and comply with greenhouse gas emission reduction criteria, and gas supply with 50% biogas content.

Breaking this new law can result in a €20,000 – €100,000 fine and repeat offenders may have to pay double the amount.

Sydney votes on ban

Last night the city of Sydney also held a vote to ban the advertisement of fossil fuels, becoming the first jurisdiction in New South Wales to do so.

Victoria, Yarra City Council and Moreland City Council both voted on how they should proceed with bans on fossil fuel advertisement in April and July respectively.

Lord mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore was requested to write to both the federal minister for communications Michelle Rowland and outgoing NSW minister for digital government Victor Dominello to create restrictions on both federal and state levels.

The city of Sydney’s chief executive has been requested to “investigate implementing restrictions on advertising for fossil fuels for any council controlled signage or property, as well as a ban on accepting sponsorships from companies whose main business is the extraction or sale of coal, oil or gas.”

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts