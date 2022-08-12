‘Buyer beware’: Greenpeace vows Cambo legal action despite Shell exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Buyer beware’: Greenpeace vows Cambo legal action despite Shell exit

Greenpeace said its position on the controversial Cambo field “hasn’t changed” and that it still intends to pursue legal action if development goes ahead, as partner Shell looks to offload its stakes in the project.
By Andrew Dykes
12/08/2022, 12:12 pm Updated: 12/08/2022, 12:21 pm
© Andrew Milligan/PA WireClimate activists on the Buchanan Street Steps, Wednesday November 3, 2021.
Climate activists on the Buchanan Street Steps, Wednesday November 3, 2021.

Greenpeace said its position on the controversial Cambo field “hasn’t changed” and that it still intends to pursue legal action if development goes ahead, as partner Shell looks to offload its stakes in the project.

Reports earlier this week suggested Shell (LON:SHEL) is initiating the hunt for a buyer of its 30% stake in the 175 million barrel West of Shetland project, with investment bank Jefferies set to aid the transaction.

However, Greenpeace has made clear its opposition to the project will not dissolve despite the change in ownership.

Ami McCarthy, political campaigner for the NGO’s UK arm said: “It’s a huge win for campaigners that Shell is finally ditching Cambo, but this project should come with a buyer beware warning to whoever comes along next.”

Ms McCarthy said the government “should’ve rejected this project long ago.”

“If it continues to ignore the science and push on with Cambo – our position hasn’t changed – we’ll look into taking legal action.”

The group has already held a series of protests and an email campaign to MPs in attempts to block the development.

Last year it unsuccessfully pursued a case against development of the Vorlich oilfield by BP and Ithaca Energy.

Greenpeace took the UK Government and the-then Oil and Gas Authority, along with both oil firms, to the Court of Session in Edinburgh, contesting that drilling permits had been granted illegally without taking climate impacts into account.

The case was dismissed after a two-day hearing, in a blow to what many hoped might be an important litmus test for whether other UK fields could be blocked though the NGO is still hoping to secure a Supreme Court appeal.

In addition, it last month launched a separate challenge against the government over Shell’s Jackdaw field off Aberdeen – one day after the operator took an investment decision on the project.

A formal challenge to any decision on Cambo therefore looks highly likely.

The field has long been a lightning rod for environmental and civil campaigners, particularly in the run-up to the COP26 conference in Glasgow, with the field’s name now synonymous with a wave of protests by the likes of Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion.

Shell said in December that it would not be investing in the project, forcing operator Siccar Point – which holds the remaining 70% interest – to put the project on pause.

The supermajor’s decision was hailed as a “death blow” to the project, however the acquisition of Siccar Point by Ithaca earlier this year may inject new life into the development process.

Officially the project is still on hold, but an ongoing push for energy security by the UK government and the influx of two new partners means a new investment decision – and a corresponding legal challenge – may be accelerated.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts