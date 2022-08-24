Keppel confirms fatality after crane collapse at Singapore yard

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Keppel Shipyard today confirmed the death of a worker who fell into the sea after a crane collapsed at its Tuas yard in Singapore on Monday. It is the third fatality at the yard this year.

The body of the missing subcontract worker was found this morning, a spokesperson for Keppel Shipyard told Energy Voice today.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and are rendering our full assistance to them. Keppel Shipyard values the safety and life of every worker, and we deeply regret this tragic incident. We are working closely with the authorities to conduct thorough investigations and review,” added the spokesperson.

“As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this juncture,” said Keppel.

As Energy Voice reported yesterday, a section of concrete pier on which the crane was standing collapsed on Monday morning, sending the 38-year old Bangladeshi worker into the sea. The missing Kumarann Marine worker’s body was recovered this morning.

Two other Bangladeshi workers aged 29 and 31, as well as a 48-year-old Chinese national and a 40-year-old Singaporean worker sustained minor injuries because of the accident.

Singapore’s Labour ministry is investigating the cause of the accident, and has reportedly stopped all works at the pier, while Keppel said it was working closely with authorities to help carry out investigations.

The crane collapsed into the SBM Offshore-built Prosperity floating production storage and offload vessel (FPSO) at the pier, which is currently undergoing fit out ahead of deployment to an Exxon Mobil-led project off Guyana.

In April, two Bangladeshi workers died at Keppel Shipyard after being thrown from a scaffold structure that slipped while working on a vessel at a dry dock.

In 2020, another worker was killed by a falling rudder at Keppel’s drydocks.