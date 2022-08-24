Keppel confirms fatality after crane collapse at Singapore yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Keppel confirms fatality after crane collapse at Singapore yard

Keppel Shipyard today confirmed the death of a worker who fell into the sea after a crane collapsed at its Tuas yard in Singapore on Monday. It is the third fatality at the yard this year.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
24/08/2022, 8:40 am Updated: 24/08/2022, 9:07 am
© Supplied by Hemanth Reddy/FacebookPictures from the scene show the collapsed pier and crane.
The body of the missing subcontract worker was found this morning, a spokesperson for Keppel Shipyard told Energy Voice today.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and are rendering our full assistance to them. Keppel Shipyard values the safety and life of every worker, and we deeply regret this tragic incident. We are working closely with the authorities to conduct thorough investigations and review,” added the spokesperson.

“As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this juncture,” said Keppel.

As Energy Voice reported yesterday, a section of concrete pier on which the crane was standing collapsed on Monday morning, sending the 38-year old Bangladeshi worker into the sea. The missing Kumarann Marine worker’s body was recovered this morning.

Two other Bangladeshi workers aged 29 and 31, as well as a 48-year-old Chinese national and a 40-year-old Singaporean worker sustained minor injuries because of the accident.

Singapore’s Labour ministry is investigating the cause of the accident, and has reportedly stopped all works at the pier, while Keppel said it was working closely with authorities to help carry out investigations.

The crane collapsed into the SBM Offshore-built Prosperity floating production storage and offload vessel (FPSO) at the pier, which is currently undergoing fit out ahead of deployment to an Exxon Mobil-led project off Guyana.

In April, two Bangladeshi workers died at Keppel Shipyard after being thrown from a scaffold structure that slipped while working on a vessel at a dry dock.

In 2020, another worker was killed by a falling rudder at Keppel’s drydocks.

