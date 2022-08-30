Exxon takes legal action after Putin blocks final Russian exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Exxon takes legal action after Putin blocks final Russian exit

Exxon Mobil took the first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country.
By Bloomberg
30/08/2022, 5:11 pm
Sakhalin Island. Russia.

Exxon has been trying to exit the Sakhalin-1 project in the country’s Far East since March but was stalled by a presidential decree earlier this month. Russia’s state-owned Rosneft said the dispute could be resolved if Exxon resumes normal operations at the project.

“We have provided a notice of difference to the Russian Federal Government regarding the decree, which inhibits our rights and impedes our ability to exit operations safely,” the Irving, Texas-based company said Tuesday in a statement.

Putin tightened his control over Russia’s finance and energy sectors earlier this month by halting foreign companies from disposing of their assets as part of measures “to protect national interests.” The decree came just days after Exxon said it was in talks to move its 30% stake of Sakhalin-1 to a third party entity it didn’t identify.

Sakhalin-1 is a hugely complex operation that produced about 227,000 barrels a day last year. It has multiple records for the longest wells ever drilled, uses ice breakers to maintain exports when the sea freezes over in winter and was regarded as an engineering marvel when it first started pumping in 2005. Exxon has been winding down output since May and it’s likely to be a steep technical challenge for the eventual new owner to safely ramp up production to prior levels.

If production at Sakhalin-1 returns to normal, this could create conditions for resolving all disputes around the project, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported on Tuesday, citing a representative of Rosneft PJSC, another shareholder in the Far Eastern project with a 20% stake.

Oil production at Sakhalin-1 has been practically halted since May 15 due to Exxon’s decision to withdraw from the project, Rosneft said earlier. There have been no crude exports from the De Kastri terminal, which serves Sakhalin-1, since the start of June, according to tanker-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.

Earlier this month Russia ordered a new entity be created for Sakhalin-2, a separate gas project nearby in which Shell Plc was a major shareholder as well as Japanese trading houses Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsui & Co.

